Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
The Sacramento SteamPunk Society hunts for pesky leprechauns, handing out business cards for their leprechaun extermination services on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Sacramento, Calif.
Old Sacramento paints the town green for St. Patrick’s Day
This Month in Sac: April
This Month in Sac: April
From left: Chemistry major Angelina Vang makes word bracelets with theater major Juju Moreno, art major Wendy Vera, and design and digital media major Angie Cazares at the Making Word Bracelets event in Sacramento City College’s Joan Didion Learning Resource Center on March 25, 2025.
Photo of the day: Craft Club makes bracelets
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
The Craft Club creates felt pennants during its Monday meeting at City Cafe, Room 2, on March 10, 2025, at Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif.
Club life at Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
This Month in Sac: April
This Month in Sac: April
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Cat Avis
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
From left: Chemistry major Angelina Vang makes word bracelets with theater major Juju Moreno, art major Wendy Vera, and design and digital media major Angie Cazares at the Making Word Bracelets event in Sacramento City College’s Joan Didion Learning Resource Center on March 25, 2025.
Photo of the day: Craft Club makes bracelets
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Holi
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Holi
Visitors of First Year Experience Game Day, play-a-round of Roblox “Dress to Impress,” on Thursday, March. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s First Year Experience Program hosts Game Day
Photo of the day: Career Services hosts Dress for Success
Photo of the day: Career Services hosts Dress for Success
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Craft Club makes bracelets

Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer/Photographer
April 3, 2025
Gabriel Solis
From left: Chemistry major Angelina Vang makes word bracelets with theater major Juju Moreno, art major Wendy Vera, and design and digital media major Angie Cazares at the Making Word Bracelets event in Sacramento City College’s Joan Didion Learning Resource Center on March 25, 2025.

Sacramento City College’s Craft Club hosted an event where students could make a word bracelet on Tuesday, March 25 at the Writing Center in the Joan Didion LRC.

“We just wanted to collaborate with the Writing Center to do an event, and I just like meeting people and making friends and just having a place where students can de-stress,” said Craft Club President Margaret Bridges. 

Design and digital media major Beck Simpson took part in making bracelets.  “I’m a big bracelets fan and I have a big hoard of beads at home so it’s nice to look at some beads that aren’t mine it kinda gets the creativity going and see what everyone else is doing and it’s just fun to make it like a collaborative community event,” Simpson said.

Gabriel Solis
Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer & Photographer
Gabriel Solis is a staff writer and photographer for the Express. This is his second semester writing for the Express.
