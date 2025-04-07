Photo of the day: Craft Club makes bracelets

Sacramento City College’s Craft Club hosted an event where students could make a word bracelet on Tuesday, March 25 at the Writing Center in the Joan Didion LRC.

“We just wanted to collaborate with the Writing Center to do an event, and I just like meeting people and making friends and just having a place where students can de-stress,” said Craft Club President Margaret Bridges.

Design and digital media major Beck Simpson took part in making bracelets. “I’m a big bracelets fan and I have a big hoard of beads at home so it’s nice to look at some beads that aren’t mine it kinda gets the creativity going and see what everyone else is doing and it’s just fun to make it like a collaborative community event,” Simpson said.