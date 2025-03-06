Express Exchange: Gino Sitson

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

This month in Sac: March

Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9

Sacramento residents held up signs and protested in the nationwide 50501 movement against the Donald Trump administration on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento protests Trump administration at State Capitol
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College's new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart


Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
Express Exchange: Toni Newman
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous

Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep

Sacramento City College's men's wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College's North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College's men's wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women's basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm

Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Gino Sitson


Meghan Facciuto, an instructional assistant at Sacramento City College Writing Center, stands in front of her office, ready to welcome students to the writing journey, Feb. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Meghan Facciuto




Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9

Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23

Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15

Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1

Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17

Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous

Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep

Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony

Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024

Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations

Express Exchange: Gino Sitson

Sasha Luna, Staff Writer
March 6, 2025
Sasha Luna
Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.

Gino Sitson is a French-American musician and composer from Cameroon in Central Africa. In his music, he blends jazz, gospel, blues and traditional African music. His unique style comes from his background, as he grew up in a musical family called the Ntontas, known for playing horns. 

Besides being a musician, Sitson is also a scholar and researches how people understand and experience music, especially in African and Afro-descendant communities. Sitson is also involved in humanitarian work, as a UNICEF Cameroon Goodwill Ambassador.

He is now based in New York and, in February, performed at Sacramento City College. 

The Express recently attended the Ubuntu Revolution event held by Sitson on Friday, Feb. 7. A stand-out song from the performance was called “Beu nen.” After the performance, the Express had the opportunity to chat with Sitson about his work. 

Tell me about yourself and what this event means to you.

This event means a lot to me because it’s Black History Month, so it speaks to my roots, to my heart, especially, mainly as a human being. It’s very important to celebrate the memories of the people who were there before us. You know, that’s why even a couple of songs related to the event, to the moment, to the month. I’m originally from Cameron. So I lived as a kid in Cameron, and then as a teenager in France. Then I moved from France in 2000 to live here in New York. And so I live in New York here, and I teach and I sing. I’ve released eight albums. I have my ninth album coming out soon. 

I know that you were a professor at the University of Haiti. How was that?

It’s great. It’s a great experience, because people are really willing to learn and to discover different stuff. Actually, I don’t even teach African ethnomusicology, but I also teach music from the 19th century, like Schoenberg, all this stuff, classical music, and I teach a bunch of stuff in this way. It’s a nice experience to be able to share with people who really need help. We don’t have a lot of money or whatever, but we need to learn, to learn new stuff to gain some knowledge from different people, some from elders like I was mentioning earlier. And for me, it’s always like the blessing is a great experience all the time, sharing with people, sharing what I have to share, and then learning from them. Also it’s a way of giving and taking always. When you teach, you learn a lot. As long as you’re willing to open your mind and to learn from other people. So it’s always a great experience for me to be able to teach and I had some students in different universities, like Columbia [and] different places.

Have you been to Mexico? 

No. But actually, I’m going there next week, next year, and I’m probably gonna spend a lot of time. I’m probably gonna spend a lot of time in Cali this year. Oh, Cali,  that’s why I want to do some research. Also work with some people, some musicians, because I didn’t get a chance to be there last time when I was in Banach here, but I taught a couple of classes, and mostly, like lectures. Then I had a master class at the Escuela the Artist. It’s part of the university. So for art, it was very interesting.  I learned about it here, and they wanted to come back all the time. Is beautiful. Their food is great. It is, it is.

I have a godmother. She lives in Spain. She’s from Salamanca.

I see,  and I went to Cuba. Also, I was in Cuba before I came here.

Wow, you’ve been everywhere!

I think, more than 100 countries since I was born here.

So what’s it like being open to so many cultures in your life?

I like feeding myself with different cultures, and it becomes a part of me in the long run because I believe we are all a blend of many cultures with many micro cultures. I call micro cultures. And that’s how human beings are made, there’s no one specific thing. It’s like anything. We are just humans, human beings. Traveling and meeting, getting to learn about different cultures, really helped me to be a better human being and a better scholar, a better musician, also, because I have both hats. Even the books that I wrote in the beginning are not books from Cameron. I’m not talking about Cameroon’s books. I’m talking about all the countries. I mean, there are scientific books. But it’s always a pleasure.

This Q&A has been edited for length, clarity and flow.

Express Exchange is a Q&A series that highlights the people in the Sacramento City College community. Each conversation explores unique experiences, challenges these people overcame and perspective into what matters most in their personal journey. This series provides a space to connect and share meaningful experiences. Have an idea of someone for us to interview? Contact our editors at [email protected] and [email protected]

Sasha Luna
Sasha Luna, Staff Writer
Sasha Luna is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester on the Express team.    Sasha is interested in writing and talking about pop culture, music, fashion, politics and current events for the Express and in her future career. As a journalist, she wants to shed light on not only the positive but also the negative aspects of things happening in the world. She wants to eventually be a news reporter for a big news station in New York or a host on a talk show.    Sasha plans to transfer to a university in Southern California and finish her bachelor's degree in journalism while also pursuing a minor in business. She has plans to move to New York after earning her bachelor's degree.
