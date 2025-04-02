Students at Sacramento City College collaborate while painting T-shirts for the Holi Festival Celebration, held by the Asian and Pacific Islander Center in the Learning Resource Center 105 on March 12, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Holi
April 1, 2025
