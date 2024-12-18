Sacramento City College students take to the ice at downtown rink

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink has reopened, bringing a thrilling activity to entertain Sacramento City College students through skating, socializing and enjoying quality time with their loved ones.

Organized by the Downtown Partnership, this ice rink brings locals together for a seasonal winter themed activity.

Due to the location outside in the Downtown Commons, otherwise known as the DOCO, it is only open from Nov. 6 through Jan. 20. During the summer and spring seasons, the heat and extensive energy use prevent it from staying open.

The ice rink’s daily accessible hours allow for more evening activities, as they are open Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Weekends, including Fridays, have longer hours, catering to more families who want to skate earlier in the morning starting at 10 a.m., and closes late in the night at 10 p.m.

Prices are relatively high for those who frequent the rink, at $15 for general admission and $8 for kids under 6 years old. However, skate rentals are included in the ticket prices. Lockers are available for purchase in addition to the original tickets, costing $2 to rent. Each locker is compact, enough to fit one medium jacket and a pair of shoes. Sharing lockers is slightly challenging due to their limited space and may require additional purchases for larger items. Packing light is highly recommended.

The staff allows customers to freely exchange skate sizes and types until they find one that fits best. The two types that can be rented are hockey and figure skates. However, unless specified, men are given hockey skates, and women are given figure skates.

The ice rink’s most significant area for improvement is its overall smaller size. However, its lack of crowding makes up for its size. Even on a weekend in the evening, the rink was relatively empty.

Sacramento local Aliyaah Kleckley expresses her opinion on the rink’s size.

“It’s kind of small, to be very frank,” Kleckly said.

Another additional improvement recommended by third-year statistics major at City College Meisum Naveed was season passes.

“I believe the ice rink would benefit immensely by having season passes for frequent visitors, such as myself,” Meisum said.

The staff was extremely helpful and relaxed, providing a leisurely atmosphere. Attendees were given the freedom to skate in whichever fashion they desired, including incorporating spins and small jumps into their routines. At all times, staff were roaming the rink, attentively on the lookout for people who had fallen to check on their safety and well-being.

Participants can bring their own skates as well. Sacramento local Ruby Star, an avid skater for nine years who uses high end Jackson brand skates, frequents the rink and recommends others try it out.

“I come every year and almost every day,” Star said. “Any day … after work, after school if you want to have fun with friends. The DOCO is right here, too.”