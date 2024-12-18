Sacramento City College students take to the ice at downtown rink

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Attendees were invited onstage to play “Finish the Lyrics” game at the Sacramento City College Black Student Union “Ebony Aura Talent Show” on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Ebony Aura is back: talent show makes strides for a safe and creative environment at City College
Courtesy graphic by Gender Health Center
Free counseling now available for LGBTQ+ Los Rios students
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
The opening screen for “Wicked Part 1” at the Century Laguna Movie Theater on Sunday, November 24th in Elk Grove, Calif.
‘Wicked’ steals the show
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Construction workers replace tile on the roof of what will become the new Sacramento City College Student Health and Wellness Center on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Repairs and replacements
Sacramento City College students take to the ice at downtown rink

Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
December 13, 2024
Alejandro Smith
A group of skaters glide across the ice at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink has reopened, bringing a thrilling activity to entertain Sacramento City College students through skating, socializing and enjoying quality time with their loved ones. 

 

Organized by the Downtown Partnership, this ice rink brings locals together for a seasonal winter themed activity.

 

Due to the location outside in the Downtown Commons, otherwise known as the DOCO, it is only open from Nov. 6 through Jan. 20. During the summer and spring seasons, the heat and extensive energy use prevent it from staying open.

 

The ice rink’s daily accessible hours allow for more evening activities, as they are open Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Weekends, including Fridays, have longer hours, catering to more families who want to skate earlier in the morning starting at 10 a.m., and closes late in the night at 10 p.m. 

 

Prices are relatively high for those who frequent the rink, at $15 for general admission and $8 for kids under 6 years old. However, skate rentals are included in the ticket prices. Lockers are available for purchase in addition to the original tickets, costing $2 to rent. Each locker is compact, enough to fit one medium jacket and a pair of shoes. Sharing lockers is slightly challenging due to their limited space and may require additional purchases for larger items. Packing light is highly recommended. 

 

The staff allows customers to freely exchange skate sizes and types until they find one that fits best. The two types that can be rented are hockey and figure skates. However, unless specified, men are given hockey skates, and women are given figure skates. 

 

The ice rink’s most significant area for improvement is its overall smaller size. However, its lack of crowding makes up for its size. Even on a weekend in the evening, the rink was relatively empty.

 

Sacramento local Aliyaah Kleckley expresses her opinion on the rink’s size.

 

“It’s kind of small, to be very frank,” Kleckly said. 

 

Another additional improvement recommended by third-year statistics major at City College Meisum Naveed was season passes. 

 

“I believe the ice rink would benefit immensely by having season passes for frequent visitors, such as myself,” Meisum said.

 

The staff was extremely helpful and relaxed, providing a leisurely atmosphere. Attendees were given the freedom to skate in whichever fashion they desired, including incorporating spins and small jumps into their routines. At all times, staff were roaming the rink, attentively on the lookout for people who had fallen to check on their safety and well-being. 

 

Participants can bring their own skates as well. Sacramento local Ruby Star, an avid skater for nine years who uses high end Jackson brand skates, frequents the rink and recommends others try it out. 

 

“I come every year and almost every day,” Star said. “Any day … after work, after school if you want to have fun with friends. The DOCO is right here, too.”

Donate to The Express