New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball

Sacramento City College basketball fans can put their hands together and welcome the new head coach of the women’s basketball team, Caleb Theodore.

Coach Theodore comes to City College from Livermore, where he was the head coach at Las Positas College, according to the City College athletic department‘s website. Coach Theodore is also a student himself attending the United States Sports Academy going for his PhD in sports management (emphasis in exercise science, coaching, and Title IX). Also pertaining to the athletic department’s website under his coach bio.

“At my previous school, I was in the top 10 in the nation, with various players leading the division in several different categories, [and] I would love to bring that same demeanor to City College,” Theodore said.

Coach Theodore also spoke on the vision he has in place for City College women’s basketball, which is continuing to make history and compete for championships. Since the team was not considered a top offense, he would love to change that as he felt he already had leading players returning to help reach that goal.

“I want to get people excited about women’s basketball at City College,” Theodore said.

Theodore also spoke on how he would engage with the city college community and build support for the team. “I enjoy running a player lead program and letting them get out there and compete, I want them to be out there going to other sporting events and local businesses to help gather community support and community engagements,” Theodore said.

Not only is Theodore the new head coach of the women’s basketball team, but he is also the new full-time kinesiology instructor.

The team will open their season on Friday, Nov. 1, traveling to San Bruno to take on the Skyline Trojans, followed by a home game on Saturday, Nov. 2, taking on the Mission College Saints from Santa Clara.

City College athletic fans can get ready to get out there and cheer on Coach Theodore and the City College Panthers with an exciting season ahead.