The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Concertgoers take photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the first day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students rock out at Aftershock 2024
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College’s Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College’s Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Following the global launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, City College students share their perspectives
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Photo of the day: Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Students dance during welcome back event
Photo of the day: Students dance during welcome back event
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball

Robert Jay Harris II, Staff Writer
October 22, 2024
Robert Jay Harris II
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento City College basketball fans can put their hands together and welcome the new head coach of the women’s basketball team, Caleb Theodore.

 

Coach Theodore comes to City College from Livermore, where he was the head coach at Las Positas College, according to the City College athletic department‘s website. Coach Theodore is also a student himself attending the United States Sports Academy going for his PhD in sports management (emphasis in exercise science, coaching, and Title IX). Also pertaining to the athletic department’s website under his coach bio.

 

“At my previous school, I was in the top 10 in the nation, with various players leading the division in several different categories, [and] I would love to bring that same demeanor to City College,” Theodore said. 

 

Coach Theodore also spoke on the vision he has in place for City College women’s basketball, which is continuing to make history and compete for championships. Since the team was not considered a top offense, he would love to change that as he felt he already had leading players returning to help reach that goal. 

 

“I want to get people excited about women’s basketball at City College,” Theodore said.

 

Theodore also spoke on how he would engage with the city college community and build support for the team. “I enjoy running a player lead program and letting them get out there and compete, I want them to be out there going to other sporting events and local businesses to help gather community support and community engagements,” Theodore said.

 

Not only is Theodore the new head coach of the women’s basketball team, but he is also the new full-time kinesiology instructor.

 

The team will open their season on Friday, Nov. 1, traveling to San Bruno to take on the Skyline Trojans, followed by a home game on Saturday, Nov. 2, taking on the Mission College Saints from Santa Clara.

 

City College athletic fans can get ready to get out there and cheer on Coach Theodore and the City College Panthers with an exciting season ahead.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College’s Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Sacramento City College’s new photography department chair Jessica Layton stands on the Student Services Building balcony Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
Meet City College’s new photography department chair
More in Front Grid
Concertgoers take photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the first day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students rock out at Aftershock 2024
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
More in Front Page
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Following the global launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, City College students share their perspectives
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Photo of the day: Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Photo of the day: Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Horst Leissl’s “In Celebration of Municipal Clichés #1: Protective Coloration” (1977) is an acrylic painting that depicts a symbolic representation of disguising oneself for survival.
Kondos Gallery's new exhibit celebrates decades of art
Photo of the day: Students dance during welcome back event
Photo of the day: Students dance during welcome back event
About the Contributor
Robert Jay Harris II
Robert Jay Harris II, Staff Writer
Robert enjoys covering sports, feature stories or anything news-related. Ultimately, he loves writing and hearing what other people have to say. Robert is a storyteller, video gamer and advocate for coffee people, and his favorite place to go is Starbucks.
Donate to The Express