Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Sacramento residents held up signs and protested in the nationwide 50501 movement against the Donald Trump administration on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento protests Trump administration at State Capitol
Hundreds of protesters participate in the nationwide 50501 movement to denounce the policies of the Trump administration and converge outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Sacramento, Calif.
Capitol protest held against Trump’s policies
Participants of the March for the Dream make a 4.3-mile loop that begins and ends at Sacramento City College on Monday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Martin Luther King Jr. march kicks off the start of the spring semester at Sacramento City College
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares

Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
February 25, 2025
Cassidy Merica
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento City College students can rest easy knowing they have their own Sacramento superhero: Chris Mijares. As a cosplayer, he often wears various handmade Spider-Man costumes and roams the city for enjoyment. Mijares is a second-year student majoring in film at City College. He plans to transfer to Sacramento State after he finishes his prerequisites and general education. 

Mijares incorporates love and effort into his creations, as most of his suits are handcrafted and sutured by his hand. Through his cosplaying, Mijares gained enough traction to be featured in the 916 Times, one of Sacramento’s Instagram news outlets. He and his friends cosplayed their unique versions of Spider-Man in various areas of Sacramento, which was photographed and displayed on their Instagram. 

You spend a lot of time and effort on your suits. How much time does it take you to construct each suit?

It usually depends — when making suits — it depends on how complex it is and on how lazy I get. I think the longest I’ve spent on a suit was six months. That is just because of procrastination and school. 

If you were to construct one straight through, how long would it take you? 

The fastest I’ve made one was in two days with no eating. 

Where do you usually get the materials for your suits?

I tend to get the materials online. Whenever I’m bored, I tend to scroll online and look at different textures to see what there is, but if it’s a last-minute project, I will go to Joann’s and see what they have there. 

How many would you say you have in total? 

I’ve lost track of the number of suits I’ve made, but it’s probably over 30. It’s mostly only been Spider-Man. I have made another suit, which is invincible, but I don’t wear it. I wore it for Halloween one time, but that was it. 

 There are so many unique superheroes. What about Spider-Man resonated with you and made him your favorite character to cosplay? Is he your favorite superhero in general? 

Spider-Man is my favorite character for a lot of reasons. Mostly, the fact that he is relatable. He is not just this kid who has it all. He’s a broke kid who struggles with daily things that a lot of people have. Now that we are in college it’s understandable and it’s nice to see someone you can relate to while also balancing all these great things he can do. 

Sacramento City College second year film major Chris Mijares reveals his secret identity to the public on Feb. 5, 2025, at Sacramento City College, in Sacramento, Calif. (Cassidy Merica)

Was Spider-Man the first cosplay you have ever done, or were there previous ones you enjoyed?

I believe the first cosplay I’ve ever done was a paper Ironman when I was 9. My grandmother showed me how to hand sew, and that’s where it all started. If it were not for my grandma, I probably wouldn’t be making suits right now. 

Lots of people who wear masks tend to get something called mask confidence, which means they feel less social anxiety under the mask. Does that apply to you as well?

Absolutely. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been very awkward, and I overthink when talking to people. I still kind of get like that sometimes, but when I’m out and about as Spider-Man, it’s like a switch. I’m the most comfortable I have ever been. 

What is the usual process in designing a new suit? 

If I’m making a suit that already exists, for example, if it’s from a game or movie, that’s easy. I’ll immediately go into fabric sourcing to see what I’m working with, and then I will do the patterning and fabricating process. If I am doing an original design, I will start out by mocking up the design and go back to it every now and then to revise it. Sometimes, it doesn’t turn out exactly how I thought it would, so I will always revise it. 

This Q&A has been edited for length, clarity and flow.

Express Exchange is a Q&A series that highlights the people in the Sacramento City College community. Each conversation explores unique experiences, challenges these people overcame and perspective into what matters most in their personal journey. This series provides a space to connect and share meaningful experiences. Have an idea of someone for us to interview? Contact our editors at [email protected] and [email protected]

About the Contributor
Cassidy Merica
Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
Cassidy Merica is a staff writer for the Express. This is her second semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering events like live concerts or festivals that City College students participate in. She also enjoys writing opinion pieces about video games.  Cassidy is primarily passionate about creative and professional writing that influences individuals on a personal level through news or stories. She has always been interested in how her writing can benefit others by providing information or a means of escapism. Journalism is extremely beneficial for society, which she would like to contribute to actively. Cassidy is an avid fantasy book reader, which has led to her love for writing.  Not only does she enjoy literature, but she is also an active individual. Her love for skating goes just as far as her desire for reading and writing. Cassidy plans to transfer to UC Davis to pursue her bachelor's degree and will apply for local newspapers after graduation.
