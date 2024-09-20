Student FYI: Week of September 16 through 29

With so much happening at City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list of all the crucial news the campus community needs to know every other week.

Freebies for students:

Treat YoSelf! Enjoy a free coffee or tea at the City Cafe between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays until Oct. 11 in the City Cafe Building (CIC). City College students can pick up a “Hot Cup of Welcome Back” to celebrate the beginning of the fall semester.

Fun activities at City College:

Beading Circle — Take a break from your classes and make some beaded jewelry. All students are welcome to join the Native American Student Success Center’s biweekly Thursday Beading Circle 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in the South Gym (SOG 119).

Manit Day — Join City College in the second annual event presented by the Pasifika Connection Club from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Student Center (STC). This event will feature raffles, prizes, live performances, games, along with light refreshments. This event will give City College students the opportunity to enjoy an immersive experience filled with dancing, storytelling and the Marshallese culture.

Reception for the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center — City College is formally renaming the Learning Resource Center to honor the SCC alumna writer and journalist Joan Didion. This event is happening 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center (LRC). There will be light refreshments provided along with a presentation and visual display of Joan Didion’s life.

New Gallery Exhibits at City College:

Russ Solomon Gallery (Student Services Building, STS – 2nd Floor, Monday to Thursday)

“Capturing the Spirit of SCC Sports” — Sports Photographer Dianne Rose’s photography captures the raw intensity and visually striking images from City College’s Panther teams for football, basketball, volleyball, softball, track and field, swimming, golfing and more throughout the years. This exhibit will be open all of the fall semester.

Kondos Gallery (Fischbacher Fine Arts Building, FFA – 123, noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday)

“Looking Back, Moving Forward: SCC Art Collection.” This exhibit will exhibit City College’s art collection featuring students, professors and local artists that include Chris Daubert, Darryl Forney, Michael Stevens, Patricia Tool McHugh, Wayne Thiebaud, Beth Consetta Rubel and Mercy Hawkins. The opening reception is noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, followed by a closing reception 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The exhibit is open until Oct. 17.

Spring Graduation deadline: Students who plan to graduate with a degree and/or certificate and be a part of the spring graduation commencement must submit a petition to graduate by Friday, Oct. 4. The petition can be completed online through the City College website or by making an in-person or online appointment with a SCC counselor.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.