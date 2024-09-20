The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Photo credit: Nick Shockey/ nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Student FYI: Week of September 16 through 29
City College student Juan Delarosa, gives the thumbs-up between Vanessa Esquivido-Hernandez, (left) and Ayacaxtli Galvis-Torrez during the Los Rios Native American Celebration held on May 10 2024, at Folsom Lake College.
Native American Student Support and Success Program honors first Native American graduate from it’s newly opened Center
Student Brianna Wong paints City College’s Panther mascot on the backside of the Fischbacher Fine Arts Building on May 8, 2024.
Student murals transform fine arts building at City College
While Shmuel Nightingale waits for the honorary service to begin on May 11 2024, they showcase an art piece they created called, “Dimensions,” which was published in the Susurrus Literary Magazine.
Students’ published work honored during Susurrus celebration
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
City College's newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College women's wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Student FYI: Week of September 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Neezy Jeffery, Multimedia Editor
September 16, 2024
Neezy Jeffery

With so much happening at City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list of all the crucial news the campus community needs to know every other week.

 

Freebies for students:

Treat YoSelf! Enjoy a free coffee or tea at the City Cafe between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays until Oct. 11 in the City Cafe Building (CIC). City College students can pick up a “Hot Cup of Welcome Back” to celebrate the beginning of the fall semester. 

 

Fun activities at City College:

Beading Circle — Take a break from your classes and make some beaded jewelry. All students are welcome to join the Native American Student Success Center’s biweekly Thursday Beading Circle 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in the South Gym (SOG 119).

Manit Day — Join City College in the second annual event presented by the Pasifika Connection Club from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Student Center (STC). This event will feature raffles, prizes, live performances, games, along with light refreshments. This event will give City College students the opportunity to enjoy an immersive experience filled with dancing, storytelling and the Marshallese culture. 

Reception for the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center — City College is formally renaming the Learning Resource Center to honor the SCC alumna writer and journalist Joan Didion. This event is happening 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center (LRC). There will be light refreshments provided along with a presentation and visual display of Joan Didion’s life.

New Gallery Exhibits at City College:

Russ Solomon Gallery (Student Services Building, STS – 2nd Floor, Monday to Thursday)

“Capturing the Spirit of SCC Sports” — Sports Photographer Dianne Rose’s photography captures the raw intensity and visually striking images from City College’s Panther teams for football, basketball, volleyball, softball, track and field, swimming, golfing and more throughout the years. This exhibit will be open all of the fall semester.

Kondos Gallery (Fischbacher Fine Arts Building, FFA – 123, noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday) 

“Looking Back, Moving Forward: SCC Art Collection.” This exhibit will exhibit City College’s art collection featuring students, professors and local artists that include Chris Daubert, Darryl Forney, Michael Stevens, Patricia Tool McHugh, Wayne Thiebaud, Beth Consetta Rubel and Mercy Hawkins. The opening reception is noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, followed by a closing reception 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The exhibit is open until Oct. 17.

Spring Graduation deadline: Students who plan to graduate with a degree and/or certificate and be a part of the spring graduation commencement must submit a petition to graduate by Friday, Oct. 4. The petition can be completed online through the City College website or by making an in-person or online appointment with a SCC counselor.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.

Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Multimedia Editor
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
Donate to The Express