Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16

Artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza speaks to students about her influences behind her artistry and project “Stratum” in the Art Department Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at City College. Students were later invited to join Agüero-Esparza in the Gregory Kondos Gallery to view a portion of her project “Stratum” that was being displayed.
City College welcomes artist Pilar Agüero-Esparza
Attendees write notes on a picture of Taylor McClure for her family during the celebration of life event held in the ASHÉ Center, located in the student center at City College Saturday, Feb. 3 2024.
In remembrance of Taylor McClure, student activist and friend
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Performers present a Native American dance at Washington Neighborhood Center’s Legados y Futuros fundraiser on Oct. 19, 2023. Photo credit: Yoseph Daniel / ydaniel.express@gmail.com
The Washington Neighborhood Center is looking to breathe new life into its community center
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
A customer waits for their drink to be made at the Oasis Coffee Bar, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Oasis Cafe is back and better than ever
Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Stephen Sanchez headlines a sold-out show at Ace of Spades Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
Stephen Sanchez proves romance is alive and well at Ace of Spades
Portrait of Joan Didion taken in 1970, courtesy of Kathleen Ballard of the Los Angeles Times.
Why City College should remember Joan Didion
Chappell Roan connects with the crowd during her set of Pink Pony Club at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville on Sept. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Chappell Roan brings Midwest charm to Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
MaiChee Summer Lor, EOPS temp. (left) works alongside Cody Senegal, student EOPS assistant to arrange T-shirts for returning Extended Opportunity Program and Services students.
Photo of the day: EOPS reaches out to students with free attire and educational supplies 
Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16

Leah Lentz
February 5, 2024
Student+FYI%3A+Week+of+Feb.+5+through+16

Correction: In a previous version of this week’s FYI, the date for the API Center’s Year of the Dragon event was incorrectly listed. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8 and this version has been updated to reflect that.

There’s so much happening at City College, the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week. 

Black History Month is underway, and there are a myriad of ways to get involved! This year’s celebration theme chosen by the Association for the Story of African American Life and History is African Americans and the Arts. City College has events scheduled for Black History Month all month long in partnership with the ASHÉ Center. Coming up this week is an in-person scholarship workshop hosted by the ASHÉ Center on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Connect with other students at the Welcome Black Bowl mixer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the ASHÉ Center. The Music Residency Culminating Concert will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15. The time and place for the concert are TBD, so check out the calendar linked above for updates.

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with the API Center as the Lunar New Year begins. Join by decorating festive lanterns and drawing your zodiac sign in the Quad Stage on Thursday, Feb. 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Experience finger food from Twin Lotus Thai as you honor the dragon, symbolizing strength, good luck and power. The first 30 students to complete a lantern will receive a red envelope gift and the first 30 students to complete a zodiac drawing will have first access to food. Happy Lunar New Year!

Engage with painting and spatial art as Pilar Aguero-Esparza uses her ability as a mixed-media artist to address issues like colorism, race and equity. Her artwork is currently on display in an exhibit called “Stratum” in City College’s Kondos Gallery. Students can hear Aguero-Esparza speak about her work on exhibition, with a reception to follow on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fischbacher Fine Arts Building, FFA 111. The Kondos Gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. where “Stratum” will be on display until March 1.

Scholarship season is upon us! With various scholarships available, this is an opportunity to remove the stress associated with covering costs as a college student. You can visit the Student Services Building for more information. If you are short on time, check out the link provided here, where there is an FAQ and video on how to complete one general application. The general application will match you with any scholarships you qualify for, making completing the process easy. Scholarship applications will be accepted from now until March 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Are you looking to have your artwork published? Susurrus, City College’s own literary journal, is looking for submissions for the opportunity to be featured in its next edition. The artist chosen to be featured on the cover will be awarded $250 for their work. The team accepts photographic artwork submissions from City College students and alumni, no matter the medium. All submissions must be in by Feb. 14. for the Renaissancethemed issue to come. Check out the submission guidelines here.

Look out for an extended weekend coming up this month. In honor of Abraham Lincoln’s and George Washington’s birthdays, the campus will be closed on both Friday, Feb. 16, and Monday, Feb. 19. Enjoy your time away!

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.
