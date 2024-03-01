Student FYI: Week of Feb. 5 through 16

Correction: In a previous version of this week’s FYI, the date for the API Center’s Year of the Dragon event was incorrectly listed. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8 and this version has been updated to reflect that.

There’s so much happening at City College, the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week.

Black History Month is underway, and there are a myriad of ways to get involved! This year’s celebration theme chosen by the Association for the Story of African American Life and History is African Americans and the Arts. City College has events scheduled for Black History Month all month long in partnership with the ASHÉ Center. Coming up this week is an in-person scholarship workshop hosted by the ASHÉ Center on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Connect with other students at the Welcome Black Bowl mixer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the ASHÉ Center. The Music Residency Culminating Concert will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15. The time and place for the concert are TBD, so check out the calendar linked above for updates.

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with the API Center as the Lunar New Year begins. Join by decorating festive lanterns and drawing your zodiac sign in the Quad Stage on Thursday, Feb. 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Experience finger food from Twin Lotus Thai as you honor the dragon, symbolizing strength, good luck and power. The first 30 students to complete a lantern will receive a red envelope gift and the first 30 students to complete a zodiac drawing will have first access to food. Happy Lunar New Year!

Engage with painting and spatial art as Pilar Aguero-Esparza uses her ability as a mixed-media artist to address issues like colorism, race and equity. Her artwork is currently on display in an exhibit called “Stratum” in City College’s Kondos Gallery. Students can hear Aguero-Esparza speak about her work on exhibition, with a reception to follow on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fischbacher Fine Arts Building, FFA 111. The Kondos Gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. where “Stratum” will be on display until March 1.

Scholarship season is upon us! With various scholarships available, this is an opportunity to remove the stress associated with covering costs as a college student. You can visit the Student Services Building for more information. If you are short on time, check out the link provided here, where there is an FAQ and video on how to complete one general application. The general application will match you with any scholarships you qualify for, making completing the process easy. Scholarship applications will be accepted from now until March 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Are you looking to have your artwork published? Susurrus, City College’s own literary journal, is looking for submissions for the opportunity to be featured in its next edition. The artist chosen to be featured on the cover will be awarded $250 for their work. The team accepts photographic artwork submissions from City College students and alumni, no matter the medium. All submissions must be in by Feb. 14. for the Renaissance–themed issue to come. Check out the submission guidelines here.

Look out for an extended weekend coming up this month. In honor of Abraham Lincoln’s and George Washington’s birthdays, the campus will be closed on both Friday, Feb. 16, and Monday, Feb. 19. Enjoy your time away!

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.