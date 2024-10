No foul play for this wild turkey as students snapped photos and video of the turkey wandering around Sacramento City College on Monday, Sept. 23.

While not necessarily common, it is not unheard of to spot wild turkeys in the neighborhood and on campus.

If you come across a turkey or other wild animal on campus, City College spokesperson Crystal Lee said, “please take caution and avoid contact. If needed, call the Los Rios Police Department at 916-558-2221.”