The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Sacramento City College’s new photography department chair Jessica Layton stands on the Student Services Building balcony Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
Meet City College’s new photography department chair
Sacramento City College’s API Center women staff members pose after completing an all-female fashion show at the second annual Manit Day celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
API Center celebrates cultural unity at Manit Day
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Sacramento City College’s new photography department chair Jessica Layton stands on the Student Services Building balcony Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
Meet City College’s new photography department chair
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Photo credit: Nick Shockey/ nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Students dance during welcome back event
Students dance during welcome back event
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Meet City College’s new photography department chair

Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer/Photographer
September 27, 2024
Gabriel Solis
Sacramento City College’s new photography department chair Jessica Layton stands on the Student Services Building balcony Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

As photography is constantly evolving, Jessica Layton hopes to see the evolution of students’ skills in her new role as the photography department chair at Sacramento City College.

 

Layton came from Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State, where she was a photography instructor at both colleges since the fall of 2013. Layton has taught a range of photography classes from darkroom and digital to studio photography. 

 

As of fall 2024, Layton joins City College with goals to help the department better meet the needs of the photography industry, as well as the needs for students in the photography program. Layton finds that City College has a vigorous community.  

 

“Coming into the program it’s really great to see such a robust vocational program that exists here,” Layton says. 

 

Layton expresses that she wants students in the photography program to feel proud of their work because of the skills they learned. Now that Artificial Intelligence is more present, Layton hopes that it is used more responsibly. 

 

“The technology advancing with AI is just a natural progression in it and to be able to use it in smart ways where you are able to get strong images from it and use it as a tool kit and not relying on it,” Layton said.

 

Layton wants to form a community with her students where they can show off their own unique work. In a program that has each student coming into the classroom with a different skill set, Layton understands that everyone will have different needs. 

 

“I think it is really important for them to set challenges for themselves, so some of the entry level assignments may feel too basic for them but at the end of the day those foundation things are still great ques for you to make strong work that then you can use for your portfolio,” Layton says. 

 

Layton’s first experience with photography was in darkroom class at Santa Rosa Junior College in California. She expanded her education by enrolling at the School of Visual Arts in New York to earn her bachelor’s degree. Then she worked for a local darkroom called Print Space until moving to England to attend the Royal College of Arts to earn her master’s degree. She still has fond memories of learning how to work in a darkroom to process photos.

 

“It was just magical to me being able to see your images pop up in the darkroom from nothing,” Layton remarks.

 

Layton says it was a natural transition coming to City College because of her previous experiences teaching at the college level.

 

“The program has a range of really fantastic adjuncts and this first semester coming on I’m the only fulltimer so it kind of was a natural transition to that,” Layton says.

 

Paul Estabrook, City College’s dean of technology and innovation, praised Layton’s strong background in photography, including her education and teaching experience, making her the strongest candidate for Estabrook. 

 

“Jessica stood out for her strength because she has a lengthy background as a photographer, No. 1, she has a bunch of education around photography from a bachelor’s to a master’s and sometimes in photography we see a lot of mixed education, but no she just had a nice strong background,” Estabrook said. 

 

Now as part of Sacramento City College’s community, Layton is excited about her new position and what she can learn from the people she is now surrounded by. 

 

“Each campus within Los Rios is going to have its own culture and feel,” Layton says, “and I definitely am excited that I’m at Sacramento City College, it’s great being in this hub.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Profiles
City College's newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
Portrait of Joan Didion taken in 1970, courtesy of Kathleen Ballard of the Los Angeles Times.
Why City College should remember Joan Didion
Crystal Lee stands in front of the Performing Art Center at City College. Photo credit: Krystal La / krystalmei.express@gmail.com
Sitting down with Crystal Lee, City College’s new public information officer
Justice without justice
Justice without justice
Sacramento Bee Visual Journalist and Alumni Express Photo Editor Sara Nevis Photo credit: Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Sara Nevis: Identifying life's purpose through photojournalism
About the Contributor
Gabriel Solis
Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer & Photographer
Gabriel Solis is a staff writer and photographer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. Gabriel is interested in landscape and food photography and writing about public events around Sacramento. He is determined to become a photojournalist because of his love for writing and photography.   Gabriel grew up traveling to many diverse locations and has always wanted to write and photograph their beauty. Every city has its own diversity and culture that more people should know of. Growing up in Sacramento, Gabe has witnessed the diversity and creativity Sacramento holds that deserves to be known to the public. Gabriel wants to expand his writing and use his photography skills to capture the heart of Sacramento. As part of the Express, Gabriel wants to make City College students attending aware of the representation Sacramento holds.    Gabriel plans on earning his associate degree at City College and then moving on to Sacramento State to work toward his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Donate to The Express