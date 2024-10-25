Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa

Lucy Ladouceur, # 7, an outside hitter for Sacramento City College women’s volleyball team, attempts to spike the ball during a match against Santa Rosa College on Oct. 2. The Panthers clawed their way to victory against the Bears in a competitive match as each teammate supported each other with a victory cheer to increase morale.
While remaining an even match throughout the duration of the game, City College pulled through for the last point, securing a win.
“Our team’s overall performance was amazing,” said player Katelyn Wilfong. “We played to our fullest potential.”