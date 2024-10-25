Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa

Cassidy Merica is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in writing event articles about live concerts or festivals that City College students enjoy participating in. Cassidy is primarily passionate about creative and professional writing that influences individuals on a personal level through news or stories. She has always been interested in how her writing can benefit others by providing information or a means of escapism. Journalism is extremely beneficial for society, which she would like to actively contribute to. Cassidy is an avid fantasy book reader, which leads to her love for writing. Not only does she enjoy literature, but she is also an active individual. Her love for skating goes just as far as her desire for reading and writing. Cassidy plans to transfer to UC Davis to pursue her bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. in English.