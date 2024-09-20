The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Photo credit: Nick Shockey/ nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
Student FYI: Week of September 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of September 16 through 29
City College student Juan Delarosa, gives the thumbs-up between Vanessa Esquivido-Hernandez, (left) and Ayacaxtli Galvis-Torrez during the Los Rios Native American Celebration held on May 10 2024, at Folsom Lake College.
Native American Student Support and Success Program honors first Native American graduate from it’s newly opened Center
Student Brianna Wong paints City College’s Panther mascot on the backside of the Fischbacher Fine Arts Building on May 8, 2024.
Student murals transform fine arts building at City College
While Shmuel Nightingale waits for the honorary service to begin on May 11 2024, they showcase an art piece they created called, “Dimensions,” which was published in the Susurrus Literary Magazine.
Students’ published work honored during Susurrus celebration
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
City College's newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Photo credit: Nick Shockey/ nshockey.express@gmail.com
A letter from the editor
From left: Sean Silverman, Nick Santino and Reeve Powers of Beach Weather entertain the audience as the headliner at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Beach Weather and Almost Monday bring sun-kissed energy to Roseville
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College women's wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women’s wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Student FYI: Week of September 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of September 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River

Jeremiah Ewing, Staff Photographer
September 13, 2024
Jeremiah Ewing

Sacramento City College’s Scott Nixon (0; wide receiver) glides into the end zone to score 6 after he catches a ball versus the Feather River Golden Eagles at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7. Nixon’s 3rd quarter touchdown put the City College Panthers up 17-0. The Panthers went on to beat the Feather River Golden Eagles 24-20. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Photo of the Day
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College women's wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women's wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
About the Contributor
Jeremiah Ewing, Staff Photographer
Jeremiah Ewing is a photographer for the Express. This is his first semester photographing for the Express. Stories about the highs and lows of sports peak his interest.     Jeremiah’s hobby is photography and he is looking to impact people positively with his visual eye. He has been taking pictures since he was a young boy with a film camera and he still enjoys capturing images to share with his friends and family on social media. Jeremiah also likes to travel and he likes to visually document everywhere that he goes.     One thing people do not know about Jeremiah is that he speaks French. He has also had a lot of extreme experiences during his life, including bungee jumping, jumping off the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, walking around the edge of the CN Tower in Toronto and an extreme bi-plane ride. Jeremiah’s goal is to earn an associate degree in photography by the end of 2024 and to become a sports photographer. You can follow Jeremiah on Instagram @Histouchphoto and see more of his work on this website, https://histouchphoto.wordpress.com.    
Donate to The Express