SCC Celebrates Centennial with Car Show; 100 Years, 100 Cars
Pedro Santander Staff Writer/Photographer psantander.express@gmail.com City College has been celebrating its 100th anniversary since fall last year. But one of the main events of…
Pedro Santander Staff Writer/Photographer psantander.express@gmail.com City College has been celebrating its 100th anniversary since fall last year. But one of the main events of…
After two long days of voting across campus, the results for the 2017-2018 City College Student Associated Council are complete. For the candidates, the suspense…