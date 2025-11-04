Thousands gather for ‘No Kings’ protest in Sacramento
Last month an estimated 7,000 protesters gathered near the California State Capital building to protest President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies. The protest was part of a nationwide “No Kings” demonstration that saw an estimated 7 million participants across the country, according to the movement’s organizers.
David Greaves • November 4, 2025
0
Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of the Sac City Express. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover
About the Contributor
David Greaves, Staff Photographer
David Greaves is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester working for the Express and he is interested in photography specifically in fashion, landscape, and food photography. Since childhood, growing up in the Sacramento region, David has been around cameras and photographers. David spent a summer working for a photo exhibit, which inspired him to pursue photography. He has always liked going to photo shoots or interviews and finds pleasure in taking high-quality photos. David aspires to inspire people through his photos and be able to tell stories with nice detailed images. After high school, David plans to attend a 4-year university to pursue a higher education.