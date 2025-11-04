Thousands gather for ‘No Kings’ protest in Sacramento

David Greaves is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester working for the Express and he is interested in photography specifically in fashion, landscape, and food photography.

Since childhood, growing up in the Sacramento region, David has been around cameras and photographers. David spent a summer working for a photo exhibit, which inspired him to pursue photography. He has always liked going to photo shoots or interviews and finds pleasure in taking high-quality photos. David aspires to inspire people through his photos and be able to tell stories with nice detailed images.

After high school, David plans to attend a 4-year university to pursue a higher education.