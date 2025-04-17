Photo story: Russ Solomon faculty gallery

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival attendees look at Lori Allison’s All About Color Quilting at Cal Expo, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival comes to Cal Expo
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
The Craft Club creates felt pennants during its Monday meeting at City Cafe, Room 2, on March 10, 2025, at Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif.
Club life at Sacramento City College
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
This Month in Sac: April
This Month in Sac: April
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Cat Avis
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
A Sacramento City College medical student takes the blood pressure of a City College student at the blood drive held at Sacramento City College on April 2, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Care Fest and blood drive at Sacramento City College
Participants march for justice and equality holding a Palestinian flag and signs brining awareness to the conflict in Gaza in front of the Sacramento Capitol building on March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, California.
Photo of the day: Marching for unity
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
From left: Chemistry major Angelina Vang makes word bracelets with theater major Juju Moreno, art major Wendy Vera, and design and digital media major Angie Cazares at the Making Word Bracelets event in Sacramento City College’s Joan Didion Learning Resource Center on March 25, 2025.
Photo of the day: Craft Club makes bracelets
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Photo story: Russ Solomon faculty gallery

Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
April 15, 2025
Gallery_prof.looking copy
Dylan Nester
Sacramento City College professor Don Button looks at Vhonn Ryan Encarnacion’s gallery of paper collages at the Spring 2025 Faculty Show featured at the Russ Solomon Gallery on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.

The Russ Solomon Gallery exhibition of the Spring 2025 Faculty Show is on display now until Friday, April 18, on the second floor of the Student Center building during the center’s normal campus hours at Sacramento City College. 

This exhibition features the artistic works of City College’s photography department, showcasing pieces by Angela Kahoali’i Casagrande (Angela Lowrie), Carl Costas, Kathleen Curto, Vhonn Ryan Encarnacion, Jessica Layton and Gordon Lazzarone. 

These artworks showcase a variety of styles and techniques of visual storytelling, such as wedding photography, abstract photography, composite surrealism photography, three-dimensional photography, light painting photography and documentary videography.

Photography instructional assistant Vhonn Ryan Encarnacion hopes students will walk away inspired to create their own visual work and encourage them to take photography classes to grow their skills. 

“I tell students here to learn their color theory, because it applies to any work they’ll do. I enjoyed learning more and experimenting – that’s the fun part,” Encarnacion said.

Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of the Sac City Express. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Grid
A student talks to the Behavioral & Education & Strategies & Training booth during the All Major Career Fair, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
All Careers Fair brings job opportunities to Sacramento City College students
A Sacramento City College medical student takes the blood pressure of a City College student at the blood drive held at Sacramento City College on April 2, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Care Fest and blood drive at Sacramento City College
Participants march for justice and equality holding a Palestinian flag and signs brining awareness to the conflict in Gaza in front of the Sacramento Capitol building on March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, California.
Photo of the day: Marching for unity
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
More in Front Page
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival attendees look at Lori Allison’s All About Color Quilting at Cal Expo, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival comes to Cal Expo
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
The Sacramento SteamPunk Society hunts for pesky leprechauns, handing out business cards for their leprechaun extermination services on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Sacramento, Calif.
Old Sacramento paints the town green for St. Patrick's Day
This Month in Sac: April
This Month in Sac: April
More in Galleries
Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Participants of the March for the Dream make a 4.3-mile loop that begins and ends at Sacramento City College on Monday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Martin Luther King Jr. march kicks off the start of the spring semester at Sacramento City College
Attendees were invited onstage to play “Finish the Lyrics” game at the Sacramento City College Black Student Union “Ebony Aura Talent Show” on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Ebony Aura is back: talent show makes strides for a safe and creative environment at City College
Concertgoers take photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the first day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students rock out at Aftershock 2024
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
A tour of Aftershock's most memorable moments
About the Contributors
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
Dylan Nester
Dylan Nester, Sports Editor
Dylan Nester is the sports editor for the Express. This is his second semester as a photographer at the Express. His favorite genres of photography are sports, wildlife and live events, such as concerts.  He started photography two years ago when he was looking for fun elective classes and ended up taking the beginning digital photography course. He fell in love with it after his mother lent him her Canon Rebel T3 for the class. His passion for sports photography comes from a background in playing baseball and many other sports since he was young. After high school, he knew he wanted to still be involved in sports. He started taking his camera to local Little League baseball and high school games and knew instantly that he wanted to pursue a photography career. His concert photography passion comes from his first rock concert Joyce Manor,  where he saw a photographer taking pictures. He thought it was cool and that he wanted to try it, as it combines his passion for music and his camera.   Within the next two years, Dylan wants to transfer to Sacramento State to continue his photography degree. His dream job is to be the San Francisco Giants photographer.
Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal