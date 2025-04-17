Photo story: Russ Solomon faculty gallery

The Russ Solomon Gallery exhibition of the Spring 2025 Faculty Show is on display now until Friday, April 18, on the second floor of the Student Center building during the center’s normal campus hours at Sacramento City College.
This exhibition features the artistic works of City College’s photography department, showcasing pieces by Angela Kahoali’i Casagrande (Angela Lowrie), Carl Costas, Kathleen Curto, Vhonn Ryan Encarnacion, Jessica Layton and Gordon Lazzarone.
These artworks showcase a variety of styles and techniques of visual storytelling, such as wedding photography, abstract photography, composite surrealism photography, three-dimensional photography, light painting photography and documentary videography.
Photography instructional assistant Vhonn Ryan Encarnacion hopes students will walk away inspired to create their own visual work and encourage them to take photography classes to grow their skills.
“I tell students here to learn their color theory, because it applies to any work they’ll do. I enjoyed learning more and experimenting – that’s the fun part,” Encarnacion said.