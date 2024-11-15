Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento’s epic music festival

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Sacramento City College Dean of Campus Interventions Andre Coleman, Sacramento City College VP of Student Services Davin Brown, Supervisor of Panther Cares Linda Delgadillo, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, Los Rios Community College District Board of Trustee Pam Haynes and Sacramento City College President Albert Garcia participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 29, 2024, for the grand opening of the new City College Panther Cares facility in Sacramento, Calif.
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento’s epic music festival

Dylan Nester, Staff Photographer
November 15, 2024
Dylan Nester
Footage: Dylan Nester, Video Editor: Dylan Nester, Supervising Video Editor: Neezy Jeffery

Here are the best moments of Aftershock Music Festival 2024. Aftershock was an amazing nonstop music festival! The lineup was stacked this year at Discovery Park in Sacramento featuring: Motley Crue, Cypress Hill, Iron Maiden, Bayside, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Joey Valence & Brae, Rise Against, Sleeping With Sirens and Slipknot

Sacramento City College Dean of Campus Interventions Andre Coleman, Sacramento City College VP of Student Services Davin Brown, Supervisor of Panther Cares Linda Delgadillo, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, Los Rios Community College District Board of Trustee Pam Haynes and Sacramento City College President Albert Garcia participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 29, 2024, for the grand opening of the new City College Panther Cares facility in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Sacramento City College sociology professor Belinda Lum presents slides at the I Stand with Immigrants Day of Action in the Student Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Professor Paul Frank discusses the importance of the U.S. Electoral College to a class of Sacramento City College students on Monday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Concertgoers take photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the first day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
About the Contributors
Dylan Nester
Dylan Nester, Staff Photographer
Dylan Nester is a photographer for the Express. This is his first semester taking pictures for the Express. His favorite genres of photography are sports, wildlife and live events, such as concerts.    He started photography two years ago when he was looking for fun elective classes and ended up taking the beginning digital photography course. He fell in love with it after his mother lent him her Canon Rebel T3 for the class. His passion for sports photography comes from a background in playing baseball basically since he was able to hold a bat and a ball. He played from 4 years old to 18, and after he stopped playing, he knew he wanted to still be involved in baseball. He started taking his camera to local Little League and high school games and knew instantly that he wanted to pursue a photography career. His concert photography passion comes from the first rock concert he attended, where he saw a photographer taking pictures. He thought it was cool and that he wanted to try it.    Within the next two years, Dylan wants to transfer to Sacramento State to continue his photography degree. His dream job is to be the San Francisco Giants or Sacramento River Cats photographer. His photography Instagram is DylanNesterPhotography.
Manuel Figueroa
Manuel Figueroa, Staff Photographer
His interest in photography comes from his grandpa who was always taking photos, and owned various cameras along with movies and video games that featured photography.
