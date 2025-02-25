The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Sacramento residents held up signs and protested in the nationwide 50501 movement against the Donald Trump administration on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento protests Trump administration at State Capitol
Hundreds of protesters participate in the nationwide 50501 movement to denounce the policies of the Trump administration and converge outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Sacramento, Calif.
Capitol protest held against Trump’s policies
Participants of the March for the Dream make a 4.3-mile loop that begins and ends at Sacramento City College on Monday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Martin Luther King Jr. march kicks off the start of the spring semester at Sacramento City College
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College

Isabella Balzarano, Staff Photographer
February 24, 2025

Award-winning musician and educator Gino Stinson presented his two-week residency with Pathway to African-Centered Education (PACE), the ASHÉ Center and Umoja SBA to the Sacramento City College community on Friday, Feb. 7, with student-curated entertainment.

Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Isabella Balzarano, Staff Photographer
Isabella Balzarano is a staff photographer for the Express. This is her first semester as a photographer for the Express.  Bella is interested in photographing political events, human interest stories and current events. Growing up in Sacramento, she has always been passionate about photography, and likes to carry a camera on her everywhere she goes. Her interest in photojournalism started after learning her aunt was a war photographer, after hearing about it she immediately knew she wanted to become a photojournalist. For Bella, photography is a way for people to stay connected around the world — through a picture someone can see and feel what is happening without being present. Photos hold emotions and tell stories, and she plans to utilize that to share important messages.  Bella plans on transferring to a four-year college where she will continue studying photojournalism. Then she plans on working for a newspaper to gain experience to eventually travel around the world as a freelance photojournalist. 
