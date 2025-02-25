“Village Time” celebrates Black women’s impact on hip-hop and culture

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Sacramento residents held up signs and protested in the nationwide 50501 movement against the Donald Trump administration on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento protests Trump administration at State Capitol
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Hundreds of protesters participate in the nationwide 50501 movement to denounce the policies of the Trump administration and converge outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Sacramento, Calif.
Capitol protest held against Trump’s policies
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
Express Exchange: Toni Newman
Participants of the March for the Dream make a 4.3-mile loop that begins and ends at Sacramento City College on Monday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Martin Luther King Jr. march kicks off the start of the spring semester at Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
Categories:

“Village Time” celebrates Black women’s impact on hip-hop and culture

Chiara Karagianes, Staff Writer
February 25, 2025
Elijah Antoine
Sacramento City College professor Chipo Ashe speaks to students and attendees at the ASHÉ Center’s “Village Time: Giving Black Women Their Flowers” event on Friday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

The “Village Time: Giving Black Women Their Flowers” event aimed to create a space to celebrate and empower Black women by recognizing their contributions to hip-hop culture and providing a platform for their voices to be heard on Feb. 12, in the ASHÉ Center at Sacramento City College. 

“This is just taking a second to appreciate one form of our media, one form of our culture and just celebrating the ways that we made history,” said Taleyah Rushing, the vice president of Sisters Helping Each Other (SHE) and peer mentor at the ASHÉ Center.

As students walked in, they were treated to an array of snacks and Valentine-themed cookies to enjoy while the event commenced. The event was directed by Student Support Specialist Lisa Hayden. To kick off the activities, Hayden introduced the surprise guest speaker for the day, psychology professor Chipo Ashe. Ashe then dove into the historical and ongoing contributions of Black women in hip-hop, shedding light on their often overlooked influence in shaping the genre. 

As the event went on, Ashe also covered different topics affecting both the hip-hop industry and women’s everyday lives. These topics included the importance of bodily anatomy, the sexualization of African American women in the music industry and how the prevalence of the patriarchy is not only in lyrics but in everyday spaces as well.

“Just be aware of the patriarchy and how it shows up in different spaces, lyrics, our moms and our internal thinking,” Ashe said. “These are all very important things to have in our minds.”

The presentation encouraged students to interact and share their thoughts or experiences regarding the topics covered. This created a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone to have their voices heard throughout the event. 

Ashe covered the importance of music and hip-hop in people’s daily lives. To Chanel Brown, the president of SHE and a peer mentor at the ASHÉ Center, “It’s not only motivation but could also be used as therapy.”

Events like “Village Time: Giving Black Women Their Flowers” mean everything to people at the ASHÉ Center; the energy, atmosphere and connections are all very important.

“It means everything to us, like as peer mentors, having this program … for us Black African American women to be able to come in and have a safe space to just connect with one another every semester,” Brown said. “It gives us that relief from the stresses of studying for classes.”

As this event came to a close, students were welcomed to use the plethora of resources at the ASHÉ Center. These resources include noise-free study spaces, future events, peer mentorship, counseling and much more. The president also delved deeper into the contributions they have made to their community through the program.

“Last semester we did a partnership with River City Bank.” Rushing said, “We got to help out during the holidays.”

In addition to providing resources for the community at the ASHÉ Center, events like this help to create important connections and give students the opportunity to celebrate African American history in a welcoming environment.

Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
Express Exchange: Toni Newman
Co-Editor In Chiefs Neezy Jeffery and Leah Lentz
A letter from the editors
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
About the Contributors
Chiara Karagianes
Chiara Karagianes, Staff Writer
Chiara Karagianes is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering a wide range of topics, such as community events, media, history and politics. Chiara’s passion for journalism stems from her love of writing. She was homeschooled for her entire academic career, which gave her the freedom to explore different hobbies and passions. It was during this time that she discovered her love of writing essays and creative stories, which later evolved into an interest in journalism. By pursuing journalism, she hopes to shed light on important stories and inform the public. Growing up in Sacramento, Chiara wants to show others’ the uniqueness and diversity of the city's events, buildings, and people. In the future, she hopes to work for the Sacramento Bee.   She wants to capture the unique features of the city and bring a different perspective to the Express. Chiara plans on earning her associate degree, then transferring to Sacramento State to pursue her bachelor's degree in journalism.
Elijah Antoine, Staff Writer
Elijah Antoine is a staff writer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. Sports writing really interests him, from either talking about information with player contracts or the history of different sports through the years.  Growing up, journalism would be the biggest interest in Elijah’s youth, and always watching ESPN gave him clues while tuning in with his parents. He would always watch the analysts talk about sports trades, new contracts and various aspects of sports. Knowing the ESPN reporters were all journalists and went to school for it had Elijah interested just from being a big sports fan. He wants to talk about sports on another level than just with friends and family.  He also has a love for photography and taking pictures that paint a story. He plans to transfer to Cal State LA to pursue his bachelor's degree in journalism.
