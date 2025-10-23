Photo of the day: Students learn about Sacramento State music program at Transfer Day

Bob Fredenburg is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester taking photos for the Express team. He’s most interested in photos illustrating politics, sports, portraits, the arts and student life, skills that he’s proud to bring to the Express.

Bob is always on the lookout for photographic and editorial challenges. This is his second career after years of serving as a staffer and consultant in the California State Legislature. His experience in politics and public service helps to inform his photographic work for the Express.

Bob has been a student at Sacramento City College since retiring in 2017, earning his certificate in photography in 2023. See more of Bob’s work at

bobfredenburg.myportfolio.com/