Photo of the day: HSI Tardeada community event brings art and culture to SCC

Benjamin Frisbey is the photo editor of the Express. This is his first semester editing for the Express. He is interested in covering stories within the Sacramento community spanning politics, arts and the environment.

Ben’s love for photography started during his high school years in Santa Cruz. As a surfer, he was drawn to capturing the swells and scenic ocean views in the area. His love for nature is still a guiding force today. He believes that the world’s most impactful stories have to do with the conservation of our natural environment and critically need to be told.