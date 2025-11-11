Photo of the day: HSI Tardeada community event brings art and culture to SCC

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Demonstrators assemble for a “No Kings” protest at the Capitol building Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Thousands gather for ‘No Kings’ protest in Sacramento
Drivers on Highway 50 are rerouted between 51st and 59th street overpasses due to construction on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Highway 50 project approaches $511 million as payoff is questioned
Breaking news: canvas outage
Breaking news: canvas outage
Art History Club adviser Nicole Lazo speaks with students at Sacramento City College during Club Day on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Club Day event brings in students with food and campus connections
Sacramento City College Academic Senate discusses adding a proctored testing center for online students
Sacramento City College Academic Senate discusses adding a proctored testing center for online students
Photo illustration by Benjamin Frisbey. Images courtesy of IMBD.
Marvel is back in 2026 with highly anticipated entertainment
Sean Tener, an air traffic control professor runs an airport simulation at Sacramento City College Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College’s air traffic control department chair joins the Express for a Q&A
With the rise of artificial intelligence and an increasingly turbulent economy, many young people are finding it hard to land jobs. Photo Illustration by Ben Frisbey
How Gen Z’ers like me are struggling to find work
Campaign volunteers gather outside shops on Broadway in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2025 to canvas voters in support of Proposition 50.
Explainer: California special election for Proposition 50 and how to vote
RISE staff and students celebrate with cake in the original RISE location in Rodda Hall South on City College campus in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 2nd.
RISE expands center welcoming new students into its program
Modesto Junior College’s defensive linemen Fermin Villegas (45) and Jalonn Booth (32) celebrate after making a tackle in the third quarter of Sacramento City College’s game against the MJC Pirates at Hughes Stadium Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers run out of time, for a late comeback and fall to the Pirates 33-22
Sacramento City College defensive specialist Mariah Azua (6) high-fives Malae Talamoni (2) after the Panthers score, extending their lead, in the team’s third match against Santa Rosa Junior College Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball players named consecutive players of the week
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball coach, Laurie Nash, smiles toward her team after a sweep against Santa Rosa 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
From first serve to 400 wins: Coach Nash reflects on the game, the grit and the glory
College of the Sequoias wide receiver Marshal Sanders (0) breaks through defenders after a 36-yard pass from Giants quarterback Payton Faker for the go-ahead touchdown that wins the game for the Giants, near the end of the 4th quarter at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers fall to College of the Sequoias last minute in 20-24 heartbreaker
Sacramento City College midfielder Nataly Baraza (7), forward Keyza Alfrez-Perez (14), and midfielder Zayetzy Carrillo-Rendon (77) celebrate the Panthers’ first goal against the Falcons during the second half of their home game against Folsom Lake College at Hughes Stadium Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s women’s soccer receives first national ranking in program history
Photo illustration by Benjamin Frisbey. Images courtesy of IMBD.
Marvel is back in 2026 with highly anticipated entertainment
With the rise of artificial intelligence and an increasingly turbulent economy, many young people are finding it hard to land jobs. Photo Illustration by Ben Frisbey
How Gen Z’ers like me are struggling to find work
“The Breakfast Club,” directed by John Hughes in 1985, movie poster with the stars of the film.
B-rated movies are going extinct
Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.
Sacramento’s coffee culture
Walking the rainy streets of Osaka during the daytime on March 16, 2025 Osaka, Japan.
A trip to Japan
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
A bull rider holds on in the hopes for an eight-second ride during the Sac-Town Rodeo event at Cal Expo Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
This ain’t my first rodeo – oh wait, it is!
Art History Club adviser Nicole Lazo speaks with students at Sacramento City College during Club Day on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Club Day event brings in students with food and campus connections
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Graphic courtesy of Art With Impact
Mental Health Awareness Month: Movies for Mental Health
graphic created by Casey Rafter | ccrafter.express@gmail.com using Canva.com
May and June Transfer Center events
Participants take final photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the last day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento’s epic music festival
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
The Express presents "Behind-The-Seams" a campus profile featuring Nicole Sivell, the Costume Shop Manager and Resident Costume Designer for Sacramento City College. Video by Ryan Middleton | Photo Editor | rmiddleton.express@gmail.com
“Behind-The-Seams” (Video 1m26s)
Members of the Fall 2018 Express Team. Photo by Ryan Middleton | Photo Editor | rmiddleton.express@gmail.com
#TBT – The Fall 2018 Express Team (Video)
Photo illustration by Benjamin Frisbey. Images courtesy of IMBD.
Marvel is back in 2026 with highly anticipated entertainment
Sacramento City College students Brooke Strangeland (left) and ReBecca McPhee (right) perform as part of the college’s Commercial Music Ensemble in the SCC quad Oct. 7th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Commercial Music Ensemble performs at SCC
Sacramento City College freshman Alitzel Landeres puts her face painting skills to work at a Halloween festival in the City college quad Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. The costume competition, games and jack-o'-lantern painting were organized by the college’s Clubs and Events Board.
Photo of the day: Halloween festivities in the quad
Artist Henry Fisk, a Sacramento City College alumni and graduate from the college's RISE program, works on a painting outside the HSI Tardeada event at SCC's campus Oct. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: HSI Tardeada community event brings art and culture to SCC
Mark Allen, an undergraduate admissions counselor and program adviser for Sacramento State's School of Music, meets with students in the Sacramento City College quad during the college's Transfer Day event Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Allen detailed the transfer steps for City College students interested in Sac State's music programs. Transfer Day included representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities.
Photo of the day: Students learn about Sacramento State music program at Transfer Day
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Photo of the day: HSI Tardeada community event brings art and culture to SCC

Benjamin Frisbey
October 29, 2025
Ben Frisbey
Artist Henry Fisk, a Sacramento City College alumni and graduate from the college’s RISE program, works on a painting outside the HSI Tardeada event at SCC’s campus Oct. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

View more of Henry Fisk’s artwork here.

Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of the Sac City Express. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Grid
Photo illustration by Benjamin Frisbey. Images courtesy of IMBD.
Marvel is back in 2026 with highly anticipated entertainment
Sacramento City College students Brooke Strangeland (left) and ReBecca McPhee (right) perform as part of the college’s Commercial Music Ensemble in the SCC quad Oct. 7th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Commercial Music Ensemble performs at SCC
Sacramento City College freshman Alitzel Landeres puts her face painting skills to work at a Halloween festival in the City college quad Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. The costume competition, games and jack-o'-lantern painting were organized by the college’s Clubs and Events Board.
Photo of the day: Halloween festivities in the quad
Demonstrators assemble for a “No Kings” protest at the Capitol building Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Thousands gather for 'No Kings' protest in Sacramento
Modesto Junior College’s defensive linemen Fermin Villegas (45) and Jalonn Booth (32) celebrate after making a tackle in the third quarter of Sacramento City College’s game against the MJC Pirates at Hughes Stadium Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers run out of time, for a late comeback and fall to the Pirates 33-22
Sacramento City College defensive specialist Mariah Azua (6) high-fives Malae Talamoni (2) after the Panthers score, extending their lead, in the team’s third match against Santa Rosa Junior College Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball players named consecutive players of the week
More in Front Page
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball coach, Laurie Nash, smiles toward her team after a sweep against Santa Rosa 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
From first serve to 400 wins: Coach Nash reflects on the game, the grit and the glory
Sean Tener, an air traffic control professor runs an airport simulation at Sacramento City College Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College’s air traffic control department chair joins the Express for a Q&A
College of the Sequoias wide receiver Marshal Sanders (0) breaks through defenders after a 36-yard pass from Giants quarterback Payton Faker for the go-ahead touchdown that wins the game for the Giants, near the end of the 4th quarter at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers fall to College of the Sequoias last minute in 20-24 heartbreaker
With the rise of artificial intelligence and an increasingly turbulent economy, many young people are finding it hard to land jobs. Photo Illustration by Ben Frisbey
How Gen Z'ers like me are struggling to find work
Sacramento City College midfielder Nataly Baraza (7), forward Keyza Alfrez-Perez (14), and midfielder Zayetzy Carrillo-Rendon (77) celebrate the Panthers’ first goal against the Falcons during the second half of their home game against Folsom Lake College at Hughes Stadium Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s women’s soccer receives first national ranking in program history
Drivers on Highway 50 are rerouted between 51st and 59th street overpasses due to construction on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Highway 50 project approaches $511 million as payoff is questioned
More in Multimedia
Mark Allen, an undergraduate admissions counselor and program adviser for Sacramento State's School of Music, meets with students in the Sacramento City College quad during the college's Transfer Day event Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Allen detailed the transfer steps for City College students interested in Sac State's music programs. Transfer Day included representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities.
Photo of the day: Students learn about Sacramento State music program at Transfer Day
Sacramento City College’s Billy Thornton (left) wrestles for the top spot against Fresno City College’s Cairo Plascencia during the 133 lbs. weight class finals match during the Dave Pacheco Invitational Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at SCC’s campus in Sacramento Calif. Thornton ultimately triumphs in the championship match, while the Panthers place 2nd overall in the invitational.
Photo of the day: Panther wrestlers grab top honors at City College Pacheco Invitational
SCC XC Rebel Challenge Photo # 1 Sacramento City College cross county runner Andrew Flores (211) goes shoulder to shoulder with Johnathan Conklin (174) early in the 14th Annual Rebels XC Challenge cross country race Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Ancil Hoffman Park in Carmichael, Calif. The annual cross country run covers 3.5 miles of hilly, rough trails and fields on the banks of the American River.
Photo of the day: Panthers complete 3.5-mile Rebels cross country race over rough terrain
Members of the Sacramento City College Student Council Association, President Bridget O’Neil (left) and Senator Milo Ngo pose for a photo in front of “Garden of Dreams” decor at City College on Friday, May 9, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Garden of Dreams at Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College adjunct professor of journalism Sena Christian smiles while holding a flower given to her by a student who made the flower during the De-stress Bouquet Making event hosted by the City College Pride Center at the South Gym on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: De-stress Bouquet Making
Local community members play a game of mahjong at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Friday, April 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Mahjong brings community and connection
About the Contributor
Benjamin Frisbey
Benjamin Frisbey, Photo Editor
Benjamin Frisbey is the photo editor of the Express. This is his first semester editing for the Express. He is interested in covering stories within the Sacramento community spanning politics, arts and the environment.  Ben’s love for photography started during his high school years in Santa Cruz. As a surfer, he was drawn to capturing the swells and scenic ocean views in the area. His love for nature is still a guiding force today. He believes that the world’s most impactful stories have to do with the conservation of our natural environment and critically need to be told.  Ben plans to keep pursuing photojournalism and digital media with the goal of branching out to stories beyond Sacramento and even outside the United States. Follow Ben’s work at www.benfrisbey.com.
Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal