The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Attendees were invited onstage to play “Finish the Lyrics” game at the Sacramento City College Black Student Union “Ebony Aura Talent Show” on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Ebony Aura is back: talent show makes strides for a safe and creative environment at City College
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Courtesy graphic by Gender Health Center
Free counseling now available for LGBTQ+ Los Rios students
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Sacramento approves social cannabis lounges
Sacramento approves social cannabis lounges
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
The opening screen for “Wicked Part 1” at the Century Laguna Movie Theater on Sunday, November 24th in Elk Grove, Calif.
‘Wicked’ steals the show
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Kwanzaa with food and community
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Kwanzaa with food and community
Construction workers replace tile on the roof of what will become the new Sacramento City College Student Health and Wellness Center on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Repairs and replacements
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Ebony Aura is back: talent show makes strides for a safe and creative environment at City College

Isabella Ursos, Staff Writer
December 18, 2024
Isabella Ursos
Attendees were invited onstage to play “Finish the Lyrics” game at the Sacramento City College Black Student Union “Ebony Aura Talent Show” on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.

With many missing the liveliness on campus, Sacramento City College’s Black Student Union (BSU) –– an academically empowering student club for Black students –– sought to bring back the experience in the form of a talent show on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

 

The vibrant community-led talent show, titled “Ebony Aura,” pulls inspiration from previous talent shows that were hosted pre-pandemic: high energy, authentic, and, most importantly, a space for students to express themselves with the talent they wanted to share. The talent show had three main performers who sang: Paul Skinner III, Serenity Bentley and Verane Ngassam. Hip-hop artist Yumz Awkword appeared as the featured artist.

 

“With Ebony Aura, I saw this as an opportunity to show my talents and have fun,” said Paul Skinner III, a BSU member and free-writing poet. The singer-poet saw this opportunity to bring joy to Black students on campus in light of the recent presidential election. Skinner III observed that everyone in his environment “was kind of tensed up,” so he wanted to perform with the purpose of singing songs that could inspire the people but also calm them.

 

With this outcome in mind, he opened the talent show by performing the song “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar. The intimate but lively crowd of attendees, performers and BSU leaders could not help but belt in unison, “We gon’ be alright! Do you hear me? Do you feel me? We gon’ be alright!” Any sense of reservation had dissipated after the first verse.

 

The event organizers introduced a “kickback” vibe, unlike an event where guests enter, enjoy the refreshments and anticipate a performance. Instead, attendees were called up to the stage to participate in competitive games, with each round raising the stakes to win BSU merchandise and a raffle of items that reflect the club’s five pillars, which include things like promoting the unification and solidarity of Black students for problem-solving, and to represent and involve Black students in political and community matters. 

 

This experience caused a positive experience for the attendees to enter as acquaintances and leave as community members.

 

The previous City College BSU regularly organized Ebony Aura, a monthly event that provided a safe space and platform for Black local Sacramento artists to showcase their skills and express themselves. The new BSU has the same core intentions and hopes to make this event an ongoing tradition. 

 

“We knew we had to bring it back just because of the energy and [authenticity] that was there,” said Treasurer Jordin Hinton. 

Yumz_FeatureArtist2 copy
Isabella Ursos
Yumz Awkword, a local musician, presents his new song at the Sacramento City College Black Student Union “Ebony Aura Talent Show” on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Grid
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Courtesy graphic by Gender Health Center
Free counseling now available for LGBTQ+ Los Rios students
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Sacramento approves social cannabis lounges
Sacramento approves social cannabis lounges
A group of skaters glide across the ice at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students take to the ice at downtown rink
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
More in Front Page
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
The opening screen for “Wicked Part 1” at the Century Laguna Movie Theater on Sunday, November 24th in Elk Grove, Calif.
‘Wicked’ steals the show
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Kwanzaa with food and community
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Kwanzaa with food and community
Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Artwork adorns the walls of the Kondos Gallery for its current exhibit, “Being Both,” at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
‘Being Both’ exhibit at Kondos Gallery explores artistry and parenthood
More in Galleries
Concertgoers take photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the first day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students rock out at Aftershock 2024
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
A tour of Aftershock's most memorable moments
Marchers honor MLK Jr.
photo
City College hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Jason Pierce | Photo Editor | jpierce.express@gmail.com
Fall semester kicks off under obscured sun; First day of class coincides with solar eclipse
About the Contributor
Isabella Ursos
Isabella Ursos, Staff Writer
Isabella Ursos is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is well-versed in the realms of destination marketing, meeting and event marketing and holistic wellness.    Isabella’s passion for journalism began when she published a blog to chronicle her experience as a female solo traveler in South America. Her fondest memory from her travel adventures was attending a Youth Peace Festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she discovered her purpose in achieving environmental sustainability and propagating a culture of value-creation. Her first editorial/social media internship in a top-performing B2B media publishing house in 2021 further awakened her passion for journalism.   She plans to transfer to Universidad Pontificia de Salamanca in Spain to pursue her bachelor’s degree in marketing and communications.
Donate to The Express