The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Concertgoers take photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the first day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students rock out at Aftershock 2024
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College’s Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 3rd quarter touchdown boosts the Panthers to victory over Feather River
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College’s Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Following the global launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, City College students share their perspectives
Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo stands in front of the Sacramento City College Police Department office Monday, Sept. 17, 2024. Woo started the position on July 10, 2024.
New Los Rios Police Chief Harvey Woo aims to lead with humanism and inclusivity
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Photo of the day: Turkey lurking on Sac City campus
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Students dance during welcome back event
Photo of the day: Students dance during welcome back event
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Sacramento City College students rock out at Aftershock 2024

Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
October 25, 2024
Manuel Figueroa
Concertgoers take photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the first day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.

Aftershock 2024 astounded Sacramento City College students in the world of rock, bringing an unforgettable weekend of entertainment with a legendary lineup. With over 160,000 attendees and 130 bands performing, Aftershock hit record-breaking attendance numbers.  

 

The full lineup featured relatively new artists and rising talents, such as Deadlands and Jigsaw Youth, established around 2019 and 2020. However, to the excitement of many attendees, classic rock and metal icons also took the stage, including Mötley Crüe, formed in 1981, and the oldest appearing band, Judas Priest, formed in 1969. 

 

Two of the “Big Four” thrash metal bands performed live on separate days. Anthrax performed on Saturday, Oct. 12, and Slayer performed as a headliner on Thursday, Oct. 10. 

 

City College student Devin Daniels, a third-year majoring in accounting, shared her excitement about which band she was most eager to experience. 

 

“I was looking forward to seeing Falling in Reverse a lot! They’re a big nostalgic band for me and the energy at their shows has always seemed so good,” Daniels said. 

 

The atmosphere was overwhelmingly positive as many attendees danced with high energy throughout the venue. During Set It Off, a band formed in 2008, one of the bigger moshing events occurred as the lead singer Cody Carson encouraged fans to form a wall of death. The wall of death began with people in the crowd being split down the middle, then once the beat dropped, everyone ran into the middle and started a large-scale mosh pit. 

Figueroa_Aftershock 2024-2
Manuel Figueroa
ICP takes a break in their performance to throw Faygo soda on the audience during the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.

However, the venue was not without faults, as the crowds reached numbers in the tens of thousands each day, and the already scorching temperatures rose, reaching highs of over 95 degrees. The festival had little shaded coverage, being in the middle of a wide-open field. Large crowds tended to gather underneath the shade of the small amount of trees and retreated to the more secluded VIP sections. 

 

Juliana Murray, a second-year majoring in psychology at City College, stated her opinion on the rising temperatures affecting the setting of Aftershock. “The temperature is really hot. Global warming is real, and fall started way too late,” she said. Additionally, she commented on the abundance of crowds generating more heat as well. “The venue was very crowded and loud, but it was fun. It was a little hot because of all the bodies next to each other.” 

 

Due to the considerably large quantity of attendees, elevated security measures were in place, requiring bag searches and metal detectors for admittance. Throughout the festival, emergency exits had been placed as well, for those who required urgent departure. 

 

Security also focused their attention on catching crowd surfers at the front of the barriers, which separated the crowd from the stage. The crowd would carry them forward, throw them over the barrier, and security would escort them back into the pit safely. 

 

Even with all of these security measures in place, it was recommended to keep careful watch over all items during such a substantially scaled event. Third-year City College student Thomas Hamlin, majoring in English, reported having his phone stolen during the event and was unsuccessful in his attempt to get it back. 

 

“Pickpockets are pervasive at Aftershock. Wear deep pockets and check them regularly,” Hamlin advised.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Grid
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
More in Front Page
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College’s Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Following the global launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, City College students share their perspectives
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
More in Galleries
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
Photo of the day: Los Rios faculty exhibition hosts art talk
A tour of Aftershock's most memorable moments
Marchers honor MLK Jr.
photo
City College hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Jason Pierce | Photo Editor | jpierce.express@gmail.com
Fall semester kicks off under obscured sun; First day of class coincides with solar eclipse
Folsom Lake College Conductor David Newnham directing choir memebers from all the colleges. Christopher Williams, Staff Photographer.|chrisWexpress@gmail.com
Gallery: Collegiate Sing!
About the Contributors
Cassidy Merica
Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
Cassidy Merica is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in writing event articles about live concerts or festivals that City College students enjoy participating in.    Cassidy is primarily passionate about creative and professional writing that influences individuals on a personal level through news or stories. She has always been interested in how her writing can benefit others by providing information or a means of escapism. Journalism is extremely beneficial for society, which she would like to actively contribute to. Cassidy is an avid fantasy book reader, which leads to her love for writing.    Not only does she enjoy literature, but she is also an active individual. Her love for skating goes just as far as her desire for reading and writing. Cassidy plans to transfer to UC Davis to pursue her bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. in English.
Manuel Figueroa
Manuel Figueroa, Staff Photographer
His interest in photography comes from his grandpa who was always taking photos, and owned various cameras along with movies and video games that featured photography.
Donate to The Express