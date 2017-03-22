Writing workshops and tutoring available at LRC; Tutoring available for multiple subjects

Rose Vega

Staff Writer | rvega.express@gmail.com

There are more than just books available at the library. Writing workshops and tutoring are available to all students in the Learning Resource Center, completely free of cost in the Writing Center on the first floor of the LRC.

Whitney Omitade, who works at the LRC front desk, says there are workshops for specific classes, for APA format, and for other writing situations.

“They focus on different areas,” says 20-year-old Omitade, who has taken a writing workshop herself.

Each month, different workshops is offered. For the month of March, see the list at the end of this article.

One-on-one help with a writing assignment is also available by appointment or walk-in. All you have to do is bring in your assignment and pick a time that works for you. The tutors at the Writing Center can help with all aspects of writing, whether that be grammar, organization or prewriting.

Most of the Writing Center tutors are students themselves, but English and English as a Second Language professors are present to help students, too. Tutors will not edit or correct papers. Their goal is to help students become better writers by teaching students to self-edit and revise. Every student is allowed two tutoring sessions per week to ensure that every student that wants help can get it.

“They offer it online, too, so if you can’t come in, they have one for you online,” says Omitade. “The online ones I think are accessible 24/7, so let’s say you want to write your essay at 2 a.m., you can go online at 2 a.m. and do it.”

Writing Center Workshops for March

Integrating sources-Monday, March 20 at 1 p.m.

Organizing your paper -Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m.

APA citation -Tuesday, March 28 at noon

MLA citation -Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m.

To access tutoring online, you need your Los Rios Gmail account. By using Google Drive and Google Video Chat you can talk to your tutor about your writing assignment. To schedule an appointment either online or in person call (916) 558-2126, or simply visit the front desk in LR-144.