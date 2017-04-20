The 411 on 4/20

On Thursday, April 20, don’t be surprised to see classes a little less full. City College students will surely join the many others like-minded individuals in celebrating the unofficial marijuana holiday known as 4/20.

As unofficial as the holiday may be, even medical marijuana dispensaries observe the special day.

Katherine Ish, 23, is a budtender at South Sacramento Care Center, not far from campus on Otto Circle. She’s expecting a busy day.

“We’re doing a barbecue to give back to patients,” says Ish. “The whole entire dispensary is 20 percent off all items.”

More than just medicine, 4/20 is a major part of popular culture these days, and millennials are stepping things up when it comes to potency. With extracts like oils and wax, and edibles of many varieties, weed enthusiast can now enjoy products that contain upwards of 90 percent THC.

“I smoke anything, any type of tree,” says Kevin Toney, 19, a City College student. “Anyway you can injest it, I’ll take it.”

Toney will head to the Bay Area to recognize the smoker’s holiday. In recent years, thousands of people congregate at Hippie Hill in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park to smoke weed. The normally unofficial event will be sponsored this year, with local Haight Street merchants and marijuana businesses who have been issued a permit, taking the responsibility of clean up and security off the city.

The beginning of 4/20 had been debated by stoners for quite some time. While 4/20 now refers to a date, the origins can be traced back to a time: 4:20 p.m. In 1971, five students attending San Rafael High School in Marin County, California, would use 4:20 as a code, referring to their meeting to smoke pot by a statue of chemist Louis Pasteur.

California finally passed recreational marijuana use in 2016. It is now one of eight states with legal weed.

Metzli Montelongo, 22, is a music major. She discussed her optimism for the future with legal recreational use.

“I hope it’s for the better,” says Montelongo. “I hope it’s to minimize the number of people that get arrested for marijuana possession.”