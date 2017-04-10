Spring break brings relaxation, vacation

Ellyssa Rodriguez

Staff Writer

erodriguez.express@gmail.com

It’s that time of year again, and the sun is shining brighter here in Sacramento. It’s getting noticeably warmer, and flowers are beginning to bloom. Rainy days will have to say goodbye, because spring is finally here, and that means spring break.

For many students on the City College campus, looking forward to the promise of spring break gets them through the semester, up until this point. For some students it may be a time to swap studying for relaxing. For others it can be a great time to go all out for a unforgettable vacation.

A few students on campus have said they will be going on vacations during their much anticipated spring break.

“I’m excited to be going to Joshua Tree (National Park) for the first time,” says Sean Hall, a first-semester student studying business. “My wife and I, and some close neighbor friends, rented a cool, little rustic home with a hot tub from Airbnb. I’ve heard at night in the desert you can see the Milky Way! So that’ll be a first, as well.”

Other students explained their plans to balance relaxing with shorter vacations with friends.

“For spring break, I’ll be working and tanning during my free time until Thursday,” says Adriana LeBourveau, a first-year cosmetology student. “And I’ll be enjoying leaving to Coachella, enjoying music and relaxing with my best friends.”

Like many, one student will be taking this time to vacation, as well as get things done.

“During spring break I plan on going to San Francisco and spending the rest of my week cleaning and going to the gym,” says Jazlyn Pingol, a second-year student studying psychology.

It’s safe to say many City College students have been planning on and looking forward to their spring break–the perfect time of year for vacations in the sun and relaxing from the hustle and bustle of academics.