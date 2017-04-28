SCC Celebrates Centennial with Car Show; 100 Years, 100 Cars

Pedro Santander

Staff Writer/Photographer

psantander.express@gmail.com

City College has been celebrating its 100th anniversary since fall last year. But one of the main events of the centennial celebration will be the car show scheduled April 29 on campus.

The free show aims to feature 100 cars from 1916 to the present. Each year that City College has served as a college will be represented in a model car from that year. There will also be electric and fuel efficient cars displayed.

“I think it will be a great, fun family event, and it’s free,” said organizer Dan McCarty, interim director of Advancement and the Sacramento City College Foundation. “There is nothing like a good, free family event.”

The cars will be spread out along the walkway between Hughes Stadium and Student Services, and most of the antique cars will be in the Quad. There will also be some cars positioned along the time capsules on the main entrance coming from Freeport Boulevard. This setup will match the decades of the time capsules with the decades of the cars.

“We are going to try to put something together called ‘decade growth,’” said McCarty. “It will be kind of fun to see the cars in their respective grandeur.”

The event will be the first of its kind for Sacramento.

“What makes this a different event is that we will have different categories of cars that don’t usually intermix,” said McCarty.

The show was initially scheduled for the October 2016 open house. But the event had to be canceled because of rain.

There will also be the opening of a time capsule at noon, located by the Learning Resource Center. The capsule was buried in October 1988 when the LRC was dedicated.

In addition to the car show and the opening of the capsule, there will be an evening fashion show hosted by the campus Fashion Club and the fashion department, which is held annually. This year the show is called “Centennial.”

The car show begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. The event is free to the public, and free parking will be provided. The fashion show will start at 6 p.m., and proceeds from the show will go toward funding future shows and student designers.

For more information about the car show contact Dan McCarty at www.scc.losrios.edu/sccat100. For information about the fashion show go to the website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sacramento-city-college-fashion-show-centennial-tickets-31565973677