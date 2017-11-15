Getting drawn to comics; Graphic novel discussion on campus

Heather Roegiers

News Editor

kroegiers.express@gmail.com

Graphic novels are moving into the mainstream culture. City College professors Gioia Fonda and Hayley Laird will discuss the merits and challenges of the growing industry on Nov. 14 at noon in SOG 119.

Gioia Fonda is an art instructor and Hayley Laird is a reading and English instructor at City College. There will also be graphic novel activities held at the event.

“Graphic novels are a form of sharing information with others that has been ignored by the academic community for far too long as something ‘sub-par’ or even ‘trashy,’” said Judith Howe, the event’s coordinator. “This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Consider ‘Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic’ by Alison Bechdel. This graphic novel has complex themes of family relationships, homosexuality and suicide. The author’s choice to use the visual medium of graphic novels brings some of the experiences alive in a way that prose alone probably wouldn’t have done.”

For more information on the event, visit www.scc.losrios.edu/2017/11/13/learn-graphic-novels-1114/.