FASFA deadline March 2; Over $150 million available for students

As the deadline for FAFSA approaches on March 2 many students may be missing out on a lot of financial aid. Everyone planning on pursuing a college career for the 2017-2018 academic year should apply for financial aid.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for financial aid,” says City College student Raheia Moore.

Many students on campus are like Moore. They wouldn’t be able to afford college without some form of assistance. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is a free application that gives access to the largest source of financial aid to pay for college. According to the Federal Student Aid website, over $150 billion in grants, loans and work-study funds are awarded to more than 13 million students each year.

Filling out the FAFSA application is fast and easy. The application is available online at fafsa.gov. Assistance for filling out the application is available at the Financial Aid office in Rodda Hall North 159 or the Financial Aid Lab in the Business building at City College.

To be eligible for FAFSA students must show financial need and be a U.S. citizen or an eligible noncitizen, according to the Federal Student Aid. Students should be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a regular student in a certified degree or program and maintain a good academic stance. Students also need to show that they are qualified to obtain college education by having a high school diploma or a General Educational Development (GED) certificate.

Filling out the FAFSA application also gives access to grants. These grants include Federal Pell Grants and the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants.

The Federal Pell Grant is awarded to undergraduate students who have not received a bachelor’s or professional degree. The maximum award given to students is $5,815 depending on financial need, cost of attendance, part-time or full-time status and the time to be spent at school. The Federal Pell Grant eligibility is determined by the information on the FAFSA application.

The FSEOG is given to students who have the most financial need. Students receive this grant before receiving the Federal Pell Grant, and FAFSA application determines who get the grant based on the campus.

The California Board of Governors adopted the BOG waiver to assist students with enrollment fees. The enrollment fees at City College are $46 per unit. The BOG waiver eligibility is also determined by the information on the FAFSA application.

The deadline to apply for FAFSA is March 2. The deadline also includes the Federal Pell Grant and the FSEOG. For more information, go to https://fafsa.ed.gov