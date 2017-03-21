Club day helps students find common ground; City College offers a plethora of clubs to join

Vincent Ybarra

Staff Writer | vybarra.express@gmail.com

City College students discovered what clubs are on campus and why it’s important to find a club to join on March 5 during the annual Club Day celebration.

With so many clubs on campus, it was a great way for clubs to get out there and show who they are and what they represent. This was especially important for clubs like the Indigenous Club, which has struggled recently with participation.

Joshua Mize, president of the Indigenous Club, thinks clubs on campus are important.

“We are a small group that sometimes falls through the cracks,” said Mize.

Finding and joining clubs with like-minded people can help students connect with others and feel like they have a safe place on campus to express their feelings and thoughts.

That message is especially important for City College’s newest club, SAGO (Students of All Genders and Orientations), a club trying to find its way in the club world.

Das Leung, a 20-year-old biochemistry major, is an active member who is helping get the club started.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and supportive place for students of all genders and orientations to socialize and provide education about our community on campus,” said Leung.

There are a plentiful amount of clubs on campus. One, the Business Club, helps business students make necessary connections and holds professional workshops for them to learn and grow in the world of business. Another club, the Feminist Club, promotes feminism and women empowerment on campus.

Clubs on campus can also be an important factor when it comes to student success.

Tyler Wyckoff, a City College student affairs specialist, says clubs are especially important “to keep students enrolled and finish their programs at Los Rios.”

A directory of campus clubs may be found on the City College website (http://www.scc.losrios.edu/clubs/).