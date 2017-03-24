City College holding Gala in downtown to celebrate 100 years; Event to acknowledge past supporters and students

The oldest community college in the Los Rios District and the Sacramento region turned 100 years old last year. To celebrate its centennial, City College will hold a gala March 25 at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel downtown.

The event promises a feast, drinks, music and theater. Presentations will include vignettes from Shakespeare, “The Great Gatsby” and “Music Man”, an original vaudeville play and performances by the Sacramento City Choir and the City Jazz Band. There will also be a live auction.

“The purpose of the event is to celebrate the past, acknowledge our supporters and raise money for the students,” says Dan McCarty, the interim director of College Advancement, who took the lead on organizing the gala.

Though tickets sold out two weeks early, proceeds will benefit students by providing funding support to address issues that students often encounter while attending classes at City College.

“Proceeds will go to students who are hungry, who need temporary housing and those who can’t afford books,” says McCarty.

About 22,500 students are enrolled at City College, which has three locations: main campus, and the West Sacramento and Davis educational centers.

“Each year, upwards of 2,500 students graduate or transfer from Sacramento City College, taking a big step toward reaching their career and personal goals,” said Michael Poindexter, vice president of Student Services. “Many of these students credit Sac City – our faculty, counselors, and staff – for giving them a chance and the support they needed to continue to strive for their education. Our college has a proud legacy of believing in the individual and teaching them that they have the power and ability to shape their own lives, and to do good in the community.”

Event partners include SMUD, UC Davis Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing, Sutter Health, Kaiser Permanente and Dignity Health.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel on 1230 J St.