Campus journalism students take first place in state competition; Express newspaper receives general excellence among 9 state awards

Two Sacramento City College journalism students won a first-place statewide award April 1 for a team feature they produced about an Old Sacramento bike shop and the city’s biking community.

Express photo editor Vanessa Nelson and former features editor Maxfield Morris collaborated in photographing and writing for an on-the-spot contest at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges state convention. JACC held its annual meeting Sacramento. Nelson and Morris featured the manager of Practical Cycle in their article, titled “Local shop manager lives a car-free lifestyle; Old Sacramento shop helps the city evolve into a bike-friendly community.”

http://saccityexpress.com/local-shop-manager-lives-a-car-free-lifestyle-old-sac-shop-helps-the-city-evolve-into-a-bike-friendly-community/#sthash.Fp8UkVJC.dpbs

“It’s especially gratifying to see Max and Vanessa rewarded for working so creatively under the pressure of a deadline,” said newspaper faculty adviser and photography professor Randy Allen. “These awards are important to students because they are often the first professional recognition they get in journalism. An award looks good on a resume.”

The team competitors were bused to Old Sacramento and told to find an interesting feature story within a certain amount of time. Three other teams also chose to write about the same bike shop, but Nelson and Morris submitted the winning entry.

City College journalism and design students won nine awards at the convention, which drew nearly 500 students from statewide journalism programs. Morris also won second place for a feature story he wrote about a speaker who explained the phenomenon of the schools to prison pipeline. He won a honorable mention, as well, for an opinion piece he wrote.

The Express newspaper won for general excellence for the year of 2016. The award recognizes the handful of community college newspapers that meet the highest criteria for producing an excellent publication. All awards, except the on-the-spot competitions, honored work done in 2016.

The following is a full list of the winning students and categories for which they won:

GENERAL EXCELLENCE

2016 Fall and Spring Staff

FIRST PLACE – Team Feature

Maxfield Morris, writer

Vanessa Nelson, photographer

SECOND PLACE – Inside Page Design

Michele Lee

SECOND PLACE – Feature Story

Maxfield Morris

SECOND PLACE – Feature Photo

Emily Peterson

THIRD PLACE – Profile Feature Story

Roger Fandel

FOURTH PLACE – Magazine Opinion Story

Zachary FR Anderson

HONORABLE MENTION – Opinion Story

Maxfield Morris

HONORABLE MENTION – Front Page Layout

Michele Lee, Kevin Solorzano and Kathryn Silva