Biking is the new walking; Sacramento offers a plethora of options for bike enthusiasts

Corey Browning Staff Writer · cbrowning.express@gmail.com Have you ever wanted to start cycling to class, but just needed a little guidance? Or maybe you already bike to school or ride for recreation, but could use a few tips to improve your experience and safety?

Sacramento is a great city for cyclists, with plentiful bike lanes and trails, and a rich bike-centered culture. Sacramento is continuously improving its accessibility to cyclists by adding bike lanes and bike parking, including the recent renovation of Freeport Boulevard. The city added bike lanes linking downtown to Land Park, City College, and South Sacramento. In addition, Sacramento boasts a plethora of bike shops.

Despite the amenities the city may offer, starting off as a new cyclist can still seem overwhelming. The first concern on many new cyclists’ minds is safety.

According to Andron Nogaj, who has been cycling in Sacramento for nearly 10 years, “{Sacramento} is pretty safe, safer than most places.”

Nogaj owns Velotrap, a bike shop located at 1712 L St. in the Panhandle district of Midtown Sacramento.

“A lot of the main streets have bike lanes, it’s pretty nice,” said Nogaj. “Wherever you are, you have to take precautions.”

Although some streets still lack bike lanes, it’s generally not hard to plan around them. It is legal for bikes to “take the lane” on streets without bike lanes, although many drivers are unaware of this which can make the practice dangerous. Riding on the sidewalk is not only not recommended, but illegal in certain areas.

“There’s some really busy streets that are a little dangerous to commute on, however it’s still doable. You might be able to do it by taking some side streets or maybe working your way around in a little less direct route,” said Wayne Seigmund, who has been the tech manager at Mike’s Bikes in Sacramento for the past 10 years.

If riding at night, California state law requires a front light, as well as front, rear, and side reflectors. Although a rear light is not required, it’s usually a good idea and will keep cops from writing citations if you don’t also have reflectors.

“We would recommend getting lights for front and rear,” said Sen Saetern, manager at Velotrap.

Besides being safe on the road, keeping your bike safe is another important consideration, especially in Sacramento where bike theft is a big problem.