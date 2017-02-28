A brief history of Black History Month; City College students reflect on its meaning

We know February as the month of love. But since 1976, February has been more than just Cupid and heart-shaped candies. It’s a month dedicated to the generations of African-Americans who battled adversity in America.

“It’s very important that we celebrate these type of events because they celebrate a change in equal rights, not just for whites but every ethnicity,” says City College student Ramon Dimas. “Soon after the black civil rights, it started the Chicano civil rights and these other ethnicities, which started a huge change in the U.S.”

The City College community has invited guest speakers and held special events to recognize Black History Month.

Carter G. Woodson, a Harvard-trained historian, is the man behind what eventually became Black History Month. His goal was to bring awareness and celebrate African-Americans’ contributions to society. Woodson founded the Association of Negro Life and History, which created and announced Negro History Week in February 1925. During the 1960s ,the Civil Rights movement brought more awareness to black culture and identity.

What started out as a week turned into a month nearly 50 years later when President Gerald R. Ford expanded the celebration. Ford said that Americans too often forgot the accomplishments that African-Americans had made and that Black History Month was a time when we should honor those achievements.

“Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks represented their own ethnicity and all the struggles that they went through. Martin Luther King, even though he died, he left this legacy for all his people,” says Dimas, as he waited for one of his late classes to start.

Here at City College, the Black Student Union aims to continue that message of cultural awareness to students, faculty and alumni. Not only do they want to bring awareness, they want to show unity and pride.

“If we don’t remember our history, it’s going to repeat itself,” says Samantha Alvarado, a City College student.