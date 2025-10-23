Breaking News: Canvas Outage

Dylan Nester is the sports editor for the Express. This is his third semester as a photographer at the Express. His favorite genres of photography are sports, wildlife and live events, such as concerts. He started photography three years ago when he was looking for fun elective classes and ended up taking the beginning digital photography course. He fell in love with it after his mother lent him her Canon Rebel T3 for the class. His passion for sports photography comes from a background in playing baseball and many other sports since he was young. After high school, he knew he wanted to still be involved in sports. He started taking his camera to local Little League and high school baseball games and knew instantly that he wanted to pursue a photography career. His concert photography passion comes from his first rock concert Joyce Manor, where he saw a photographer taking pictures. He thought it was cool and that he wanted to try it, as it combines his passion for music and his camera. Within the next two years, Dylan wants to transfer to Sacramento State to continue his photography degree. His dream job is to work in Major League Baseball as a content creator, with a focus on photography.