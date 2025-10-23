Breaking News: Canvas Outage

Los Rios Community College Communications sent out an email to all Los Rios student and staff at 9:41 AM on October 20, 2025. To make everyone aware of the current Canvas outage. The email states “Canvas is experiencing connectivity issues, resulting in a systemwide outage and services being unavailable. Instructure, the Canvas service provider, has identified the disruption as an Amazon Web Services issue, but there is no estimated time for resolution. You can check Canvas status to see if a resolution has been reached before trying to log into Canvas again.”
This outage is also impacting millions of businesses around the world, and has an impact on everyday life for some. Some companies also effected are Amazon, Snapchat, Venmo, Ring and many more.