Highway 50 Project Approaches $511 Million as Payoff is Questioned
Breaking News: Canvas Outage
Breaking News: Canvas Outage
Sacramento City College Academic Senate discusses adding a proctored testing center for online students
Sacramento City College Academic Senate discusses adding a proctored testing center for online students
The main entrance to the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on West Land Park Drive in Sacramento, Calif. The zoo had been in talks to move to Elk Grove, but on April 30 the zoo announced those plans would not move forward.
Sacramento Zoo’s move to Elk Grove abandoned
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
With the rise of AI and a turbulent economy, many students are finding it hard to land jobs. Photo Illustration by Ben Frisbey
How Gen Z’ers like me are struggling to find work
Campaign volunteers gather outside shops on Broadway in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2025 to canvas voters in support of Proposition 50.
Explainer: California special election for Proposition 50 and how to vote
RISE staff and students celebrate with cake in the original RISE location in Rodda Hall South on City College campus in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 2nd.
RISE expands center welcoming new students into its program
Artist Simon Tran at Sacramento City College's Kondos Art Gallery Sept. 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Broken Leaves, Broken Rice with Simon Tran
Sacramento City College journalism major Nas Simms has a one-on-one conversation with Lena Lieber about photo filters at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Alesha Ayon)
Getting connected at Belle Cooledge Community Center’s Tech Talk
College of the Sequoias wide receiver Marshal Sanders (0) breaks through defenders after a 36-yard pass from Giants quarterback Payton Faker for the go-ahead touchdown that wins the game for the Giants, near the end of the 4th quarter at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers fall to College of the Sequoias last minute in 20-24 heartbreaker
Sacramento City College midfielder Nataly Baraza (7), forward Keyza Alfrez-Perez (14), and midfielder Zayetzy Carrillo-Rendon (77) celebrate the Panthers’ first goal against the Falcons during the second half of their home game against Folsom Lake College at Hughes Stadium Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s women’s soccer receives first national ranking in program history
Sacramento City College’s Billy Thornton (left) wrestles for the top spot against Fresno City College’s Cairo Plascencia during the 133 lbs. weight class finals match during the Dave Pacheco Invitational Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at SCC’s campus in Sacramento Calif. Thornton ultimately triumphs in the championship match, while the Panthers place 2nd overall in the invitational.
Photo of the day: Panther wrestlers grab top honors at City College Pacheco Invitational
Sacramento City College running back Jack Carner (27) evades Sierra College defensive backs Samson Hunkin (9) and Brayden Taylor (21) during the first quarter against the Wolverines at Hughes Stadium on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College Panthers fall to Sierra College Wolverines, 31-10
The Sacramento City College football team runs onto the field for their first home game of the season against the San Jose City College Jaguars at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers come out on top after back-and-forth battle with Jaguars
With the rise of AI and a turbulent economy, many students are finding it hard to land jobs. Photo Illustration by Ben Frisbey
How Gen Z’ers like me are struggling to find work
“The Breakfast Club,” directed by John Hughes in 1985, movie poster with the stars of the film.
B-rated movies are going extinct
Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.
Sacramento’s coffee culture
Walking the rainy streets of Osaka during the daytime on March 16, 2025 Osaka, Japan.
A trip to Japan
The official movie poster for “Sinners” directed by Ryan Coogler, shows a scene from the movie where the actors are preparing for the fight against the monsters that lurk outside. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Sinners’ is a horror masterpiece
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
A bull rider holds on in the hopes for an eight-second ride during the Sac-Town Rodeo event at Cal Expo Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
This ain’t my first rodeo – oh wait, it is!
Art History Club adviser Nicole Lazo speaks with students at Sacramento City College during Club Day on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Club Day event brings in students with food and campus connections
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Graphic courtesy of Art With Impact
Mental Health Awareness Month: Movies for Mental Health
graphic created by Casey Rafter | ccrafter.express@gmail.com using Canva.com
May and June Transfer Center events
Participants take final photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the last day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento’s epic music festival
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
The Express presents "Behind-The-Seams" a campus profile featuring Nicole Sivell, the Costume Shop Manager and Resident Costume Designer for Sacramento City College. Video by Ryan Middleton | Photo Editor | rmiddleton.express@gmail.com
“Behind-The-Seams” (Video 1m26s)
Members of the Fall 2018 Express Team. Photo by Ryan Middleton | Photo Editor | rmiddleton.express@gmail.com
#TBT – The Fall 2018 Express Team (Video)
Mark Allen, an undergraduate admissions counselor and program adviser for Sacramento State's School of Music, meets with students in the Sacramento City College quad during the college's Transfer Day event Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Allen detailed the transfer steps for City College students interested in Sac State's music programs. Transfer Day included representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities.
Photo of the day: Students learn about Sacramento State music program at Transfer Day
Sacramento City College’s Billy Thornton (left) wrestles for the top spot against Fresno City College’s Cairo Plascencia during the 133 lbs. weight class finals match during the Dave Pacheco Invitational Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at SCC’s campus in Sacramento Calif. Thornton ultimately triumphs in the championship match, while the Panthers place 2nd overall in the invitational.
Photo of the day: Panther wrestlers grab top honors at City College Pacheco Invitational
SCC XC Rebel Challenge Photo # 1 Sacramento City College cross county runner Andrew Flores (211) goes shoulder to shoulder with Johnathan Conklin (174) early in the 14th Annual Rebels XC Challenge cross country race Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Ancil Hoffman Park in Carmichael, Calif. The annual cross country run covers 3.5 miles of hilly, rough trails and fields on the banks of the American River.
Photo of the day: Panthers complete 3.5-mile Rebels cross country race over rough terrain
Members of the Sacramento City College Student Council Association, President Bridget O’Neil (left) and Senator Milo Ngo pose for a photo in front of “Garden of Dreams” decor at City College on Friday, May 9, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Garden of Dreams at Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College adjunct professor of journalism Sena Christian smiles while holding a flower given to her by a student who made the flower during the De-stress Bouquet Making event hosted by the City College Pride Center at the South Gym on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: De-stress Bouquet Making
RISE expands center welcoming new students into its program

Patricio Hernandez, News Editor
October 15, 2025
Ben Frisbey
RISE staff and students celebrate with cake in the original RISE location in Rodda Hall South on City College campus in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 2nd.

RISE at Sacramento City College — known for providing academic guidance, support, and helping students find a sense of belonging — has just expanded into a new larger area at the Rodda Hall South building, ushering in a new era for one of the most community-driven programs on campus.

“We were busting out the seams and outgrew our space,” said Valerie Lockhart, RISE’s student support specialist. “It was the idea of having more space for our students to develop more programming. You can imagine how loud it gets in here, so we wanted a space where students could just ‘be’.”

The new extension, located in the old math lab, shows years of planning and advocacy. Lockhart said that RISE, which represents Respect, Integrity, Self-Determination, and Education, has moved several times around campus over the years since it was first established in spring of 1999 by two counselors, Keith Muraki and Juan LaChica, both wanting to increase students of color transfer to four-year colleges. The program has grown from a small office space to a resource center providing academic counseling, tutoring, a computer lab and an overall vibrant sense of community.

“It’s been a dream all along, and finally, all the stars aligned,” said Lockhart. “Luckily for us, we have a great administration that supported the expansion and advocated for the students here at RISE.”

The new expansion was made possible by funding provided by the college’s leadership group, which helped with technology upgrades, structural renovations and new furniture to provide a warm welcoming space for the program’s 500-plus students.

For a lot of students, RISE is more than just a resource for their academics, it’s a place of belonging.

Aracia Moreno, a business major, joined the program after being recruited one day during an event on campus. “It was my first year in college, and I felt iffy about the whole college thing,” she said. “I questioned myself about what I was doing here, and after joining RISE, it encouraged me to stay in college to try to figure out what I want to do and to find my passion.”

One thing that stands out at RISE is their “wall of fame” that mirrors former students who came through over the years and transferred to the campuses of their dreams. Moreno said seeing the “wall of fame” at the center inspired her to pursue her college education. “I kind of want to transfer to Sac State, but I also don’t want to stay in Sacramento forever,” she said. “I want to explore different environments,” and that is what RISE offers to students each semester: a tour to different colleges around the state, inspiring students to consider other colleges outside of Sacramento.

Lockhart, who is also an alumnus of RISE, said that connecting to the community is really what the program is all about. “I hope students take away that they have a place on campus that welcomes them, that has their support, especially in a climate where students need to feel seen and valued.”

Brenda Gutierrez, an English writing tutor at RISE, knows exactly how ever-changing support can be. She became a part of the program as a student employee, and one of the founders, Keith Muraki, encouraged her to take a tutoring class after finding out that Gutierrez was getting exceptional grades. “I didn’t really feel comfortable with the idea at first, but later I realized that I had patience with helping students on their writing assignments and realized that I really enjoyed it.”

Now, Gutierrez gets to assist students with their essays, research papers and help develop their writing structure. She believes RISE’s true strength is in the community it creates. “There is this expectation that we all need to have certain grades, but being able to enter RISE and be open about your struggles, and have others who can relate to you, that is one of the nice things about this program. There is constant support.”

In the meantime, for Moreno, having that support has made change for her. “I hope to stay with RISE to help stay grounded in my academics.”

RISE has an open-door policy and signs up about 500 students every semester. Some students come twice a semester, and others come in every day. The program is unique as it’s the only kind within the Los Rios Community College District. With its new expansion and growing community of students, RISE remains true to its name by assisting students not only to rise academically, but to find a place where they can find belonging.

Patricio Hernandez
Patricio Hernandez, News Editor
Patricio Hernandez is the news editor for the Express. This is his first semester joining the team at the Express. Patricio is interested in writing about anything new happening on or around campus that may affect students and staff at Sacramento City College. His interest in news writing includes government, community and entertainment reporting. What inspires Patricio in journalism is his desire to inform others on issues that matter locally. He strongly wants to keep people informed and connected to their communities. News writing also allows him to offer a voice to issues that are perhaps overlooked. Patricio enjoys meeting new people and connecting with Sacramento natives. He’s been interested in the news ever since he was 11 years old after watching 9/11 coverage that Tuesday morning. His hobbies include going to concerts from ’80s groups to any sort of big production in an arena setting, traveling, eating out, and he is a huge German car enthusiast. After City College, he hopes to transfer to USC next fall to obtain his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
