Sacramento City College Academic Senate discusses adding a proctored testing center for online students
The main entrance to the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on West Land Park Drive in Sacramento, Calif. The zoo had been in talks to move to Elk Grove, but on April 30 the zoo announced those plans would not move forward.
Sacramento Zoo’s move to Elk Grove abandoned
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Update: Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Sacramento City College journalism major Nas Simms has a one-on-one conversation with Lena Lieber about photo filters at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Alesha Ayon)
Getting connected at Belle Cooledge Community Center’s Tech Talk
Attendees ask the Anthropology Department questions about their program at Celebrate City on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Celebrate City brings out the Sacramento City College community
Student leader and disability rights activist Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez poses in front of a collage in MESA at Sacramento City College, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
‘Body in Script’ author hosts book signing and author talk
Group Cafe for parents in need
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
“The Breakfast Club,” directed by John Hughes in 1985, movie poster with the stars of the film.
B-rated movies are going extinct
Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.
Sacramento’s coffee culture
Walking the rainy streets of Osaka during the daytime on March 16, 2025 Osaka, Japan.
A trip to Japan
The official movie poster for “Sinners” directed by Ryan Coogler, shows a scene from the movie where the actors are preparing for the fight against the monsters that lurk outside. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Sinners’ is a horror masterpiece
Shrek and Donkey new appearance in the recent announcement trailer for “Shrek 5.” Photo courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.
Shrek, is that you?
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Local community members play a game of mahjong at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Friday, April 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Mahjong brings community and connection
Caminos de la Ciudad Student support specialist Samantha Ramirez tables with Sacramento City College First Year Experience peer mentors J-P Manfredinni and Kenny Ortiguesa, for the Camino to Finals event, held in the City College Student Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College students unwind at Caminos to Finals
Sacramento City College students and faculty surround the Student Elections spring 2025 voting booth in the quad, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 2025 student elections
Commercial Music Ensemble students perform in the quad at Sacramento City College on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Commercial Music Ensemble rocks the quad
Models Valdy and Cayla wear designs at the West African Fashion Show by fashion designers Jordin Hinton, a Sacramento City College fashion apparel student who began his journey three years ago by reconstructing thrifted clothes, and Komi Jean Pierre Nugloze, on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: West African Fashion comes to Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College Academic Senate discusses adding a proctored testing center for online students

Gabriel Solis and Chiara Karagianes
May 17, 2025
Leah Lentz

Sacramento City College’s Academic Senate has held two discussions around adding a proctored testing center for online students during their meetings on April 22 and May 6. The concept of the testing center has not been approved yet. 

“We haven’t even made a decision to go forward with it yet,” Shantra Muther, Academic Senate member and City College professor, said. “There would be a vote to pursue or develop this policy, so it’s really in the beginning stages.” 

A date for a vote on adding a proctored testing center has not been set. 

The intent of a proctored testing center would be to prevent cheating and ensure test integrity, and to make sure students master the course content of their online classes. Math and biology faculty highlight the importance of proctored testing centers so that students do not rely on AI. 

When the Academic Senate presented this idea to the academic divisions, it gained support from the Language Arts and Library Division along with students, Muther said. Muther also pointed to some of the logistical challenges that could arise, such as funding, training, operating hours and staffing that will come with the proctored testing center. 

“Scheduling could be an issue, so there are tons of logistical issues that would need to be worked out for sure,” Muther said.

Laura Gillies-Doherty, a City College chemistry professor and one of the Academic Senators who represents the Natural Science Division, brought this idea to the Senate’s meeting. Doherty said that a proctored testing center would provide faculty flexibility in how quizzes and exams are given to students, so they can pick the best method for their class and ensure students’ learning objectives are met. 

“This makes our classes better and gives students more variety when looking for a class modality and instructor style that fits with the student’s learning style and schedule,” Gillies-Doherty said. “A proctored testing center would alleviate some of the challenges of online modalities by providing options for instructors to have their students take a quiz or exam in a more controlled and fair testing environment.”

However, a proctored testing center will need to be flexible to students’ schedules. Muther acknowledges the logistical issue of how a proctored testing center would need to respect students’ course schedules and availability to come to campus to take exams. 

“I’m assuming that if we did something like this, there would have to be a reasonable limit on how many times students would be expected to come to campus,” Muther said. 

With the proposal being in early stages, the Academic Senate will need to prioritize how to fund a building for a proctored testing center. But they’re not at that point yet.

“Right now the Academic Senate is focusing on assessing the level of need and interest in a potential proctored testing center,” Gillies-Doherty said. “I think we all feel strongly about utilizing resources responsibly and keeping student success a focal point. There are a lot of possibilities for how a proctored testing center could be integrated into our campus.”

While faculty views proctored testing centers as a way to preserve academic integrity, student perspectives vary, especially among fully online students. Navdeep Kaur, a business major and online student, expressed concern over the idea.

“I personally don’t like the idea of taking a test in person,” she said. “I definitely would prefer to be able to take the test at home or where I’m most comfortable.”

About the Contributors
Gabriel Solis
Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer & Photographer
Gabriel Solis is a staff writer and photographer for the Express. This is his second semester writing for the Express. Gabriel is interested in photographing and writing about public events and news impacting people in Sacramento. Gabriel grew up traveling to many diverse locations and has always wanted to write and photograph their beauty. Every city has its own diversity and culture that more people should know of. Growing up in Sacramento, Gabriel has witnessed the diversity and creativity Sacramento holds that deserves to be known to the public. Gabriel wants to expand his writing and use his photography skills to capture the heart of Sacramento. As part of the Express, Gabriel wants to make City College students attending aware of the representation Sacramento holds.  Gabriel plans on earning his associate degree at City College and then moving on to Sacramento State to work toward his bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more of Gabriel’s work on his Wordpress site.
Chiara Karagianes
Chiara Karagianes, Staff Writer
Chiara Karagianes is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering a wide range of topics, such as community events, media, history and politics. Chiara’s passion for journalism stems from her love of writing. She was homeschooled for her entire academic career, which gave her the freedom to explore different hobbies and passions. It was during this time that she discovered her love of writing essays and creative stories, which later evolved into an interest in journalism. By pursuing journalism, she hopes to shed light on important stories and inform the public. Growing up in Sacramento, Chiara wants to show others’ the uniqueness and diversity of the city’s events, buildings, and people. In the future, she hopes to work for the Sacramento Bee.   She wants to capture the unique features of the city and bring a different perspective to the Express. Chiara plans on earning her associate degree, then transferring to Sacramento State to pursue her bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Leah Lentz
Leah Lentz, Co-Editor-In-Chief
Leah has been drawn to journalism since she was young. Some of her fondest memories from her childhood are opening the Sacramento Bee every morning to check out the sports page.
