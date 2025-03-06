Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move

As plans to move the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove advance, the actual move remains several years off, according to Katie Hallsten, the zoo’s advancement associate, discusses the recent updates.

The Zoo plans to open its first phase in 2029 or early 2030. Depending on the amount of funding earned after the first phase is open, it will then expand into the second phase. Hallsten explains that they have reached their fundraising milestones for the new zoo.

“I think we’re finalizing some designs this year and next year, and hopefully, we’re hoping to break ground in 2027 [and] we’re on track so far to have the new zoo open,” Hallsten said.

Ranisha Sampson, a visitor to the zoo on Friday, Feb. 14, shared her thoughts on the relocation of the zoo to Elk Grove.

“It’s a little bit of a bummer that it’s moving out of Sacramento to Elk Grove since Elk Grove is its own city, and it’s the Sacramento Zoo. But I think that the more space is gonna be good for the animals,” Sampson said.

With a move to a new zoo, Hallsten ensures the new design prioritizes animal welfare for each individual species housed and meets the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) standards for the new location.

“So the first phase will include mostly African species, a lot of hoof stocks, [like] giraffes. It’ll be very much like a savannah, a natural African savanna,” Hallsten said. “I’m actually very excited for the lion habitat because it’s going to be the tallest point of the zoo, so it’ll be on a large hill, so the lions can actually oversee the entire site.”

The first phase will also include species like Okapi and rhinoceros, according to Hallsten, with future phases introducing even more species to the zoo.

“And then other subsequent phases will include Asian species from different parts of different Asian countries, and also will extend the African animal section to be much larger and include more species as well,” Hallsten said.

Hallsten explains that the primary way they plan to keep people interested in the new zoo is through events. In May, they will be participating in the Big Day of Giving to raise more money.

“Whether it’s a media sort of event, an online event or, we also have some grassroots partnerships with local businesses. That’s a way for us to generate supporters and some contributors to the project,” Hallsten said

Bill Bryant, a recent visitor of the Sacramento Zoo, commented on the relocation of the zoo to Elk Grove.

“I think generally it’s a good idea because the animals will get a lot more space and so it will be a bigger area and bigger enclosure for the animals,” Bryant said.

Hallsten shares what she hopes the Elk Grove Sacramento Zoo will accomplish for its guests once it opens.

“We want the experience to be educational, and we want the guests to come to take away a message of conservation when they visit,” Hallsten said.