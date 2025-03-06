The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

This month in Sac: March
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Sacramento residents held up signs and protested in the nationwide 50501 movement against the Donald Trump administration on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento protests Trump administration at State Capitol
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
Express Exchange: Toni Newman
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Gino Sitson
Meghan Facciuto, an instructional assistant at Sacramento City College Writing Center, stands in front of her office, ready to welcome students to the writing journey, Feb. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Meghan Facciuto
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move

Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer/Photographer
February 27, 2025
Gabriel Solis
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

As plans to move the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove advance, the actual move remains several years off, according to Katie Hallsten, the zoo’s advancement associate, discusses the recent updates. 

The Zoo plans to open its first phase in 2029 or early 2030. Depending on the amount of funding earned after the first phase is open, it will then expand into the second phase. Hallsten explains that they have reached their fundraising milestones for the new zoo. 

“I think we’re finalizing some designs this year and next year, and hopefully, we’re hoping to break ground in 2027 [and] we’re on track so far to have the new zoo open,” Hallsten said. 

Ranisha Sampson, a visitor to the zoo on Friday, Feb. 14, shared her thoughts on the relocation of the zoo to Elk Grove. 

“It’s a little bit of a bummer that it’s moving out of Sacramento to Elk Grove since Elk Grove is its own city, and it’s the Sacramento Zoo. But I think that the more space is gonna be good for the animals,” Sampson said. 

With a move to a new zoo, Hallsten ensures the new design prioritizes animal welfare for each individual species housed and meets the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) standards for the new location. 

“So the first phase will include mostly African species, a lot of hoof stocks, [like] giraffes. It’ll be very much like a savannah, a natural African savanna,” Hallsten said. “I’m actually very excited for the lion habitat because it’s going to be the tallest point of the zoo, so it’ll be on a large hill, so the lions can actually oversee the entire site.” 

Sacramento Zoo visitors view a lion in its enclosure on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Gabriel Solis)

The first phase will also include species like Okapi and rhinoceros, according to Hallsten, with future phases introducing even more species to the zoo. 

“And then other subsequent phases will include Asian species from different parts of different Asian countries, and also will extend the African animal section to be much larger and include more species as well,” Hallsten said.

Hallsten explains that the primary way they plan to keep people interested in the new zoo is through events. In May, they will be participating in the Big Day of Giving to raise more money. 

“Whether it’s a media sort of event, an online event or, we also have some grassroots partnerships with local businesses. That’s a way for us to generate supporters and some contributors to the project,” Hallsten said

A Sacramento Zoo cheetah relaxes inside its enclosure on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Gabriel Solis)

Bill Bryant, a recent visitor of the Sacramento Zoo, commented on the relocation of the zoo to Elk Grove.

“I think generally it’s a good idea because the animals will get a lot more space and so it will be a bigger area and bigger enclosure for the animals,” Bryant said. 

Hallsten shares what she hopes the Elk Grove Sacramento Zoo will accomplish for its guests once it opens.

“We want the experience to be educational, and we want the guests to come to take away a message of conservation when they visit,” Hallsten said.

