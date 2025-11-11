The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Demonstrators assemble for a “No Kings” protest at the Capitol building Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Thousands gather for ‘No Kings’ protest in Sacramento
Drivers on Highway 50 are rerouted between 51st and 59th street overpasses due to construction on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Highway 50 project approaches $511 million as payoff is questioned
Art History Club adviser Nicole Lazo speaks with students at Sacramento City College during Club Day on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Club Day event brings in students with food and campus connections
Marvel is back in 2026 with highly anticipated entertainment
Sean Tener, an air traffic control professor runs an airport simulation at Sacramento City College Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College’s air traffic control department chair joins the Express for a Q&A
With the rise of artificial intelligence and an increasingly turbulent economy, many young people are finding it hard to land jobs. Photo Illustration by Ben Frisbey
How Gen Z’ers like me are struggling to find work
Campaign volunteers gather outside shops on Broadway in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2025 to canvas voters in support of Proposition 50.
Explainer: California special election for Proposition 50 and how to vote
RISE staff and students celebrate with cake in the original RISE location in Rodda Hall South on City College campus in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 2nd.
RISE expands center welcoming new students into its program
Modesto Junior College’s defensive linemen Fermin Villegas (45) and Jalonn Booth (32) celebrate after making a tackle in the third quarter of Sacramento City College’s game against the MJC Pirates at Hughes Stadium Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers run out of time, for a late comeback and fall to the Pirates 33-22
Sacramento City College defensive specialist Mariah Azua (6) high-fives Malae Talamoni (2) after the Panthers score, extending their lead, in the team’s third match against Santa Rosa Junior College Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball players named consecutive players of the week
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball coach, Laurie Nash, smiles toward her team after a sweep against Santa Rosa 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
From first serve to 400 wins: Coach Nash reflects on the game, the grit and the glory
College of the Sequoias wide receiver Marshal Sanders (0) breaks through defenders after a 36-yard pass from Giants quarterback Payton Faker for the go-ahead touchdown that wins the game for the Giants, near the end of the 4th quarter at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers fall to College of the Sequoias last minute in 20-24 heartbreaker
Sacramento City College midfielder Nataly Baraza (7), forward Keyza Alfrez-Perez (14), and midfielder Zayetzy Carrillo-Rendon (77) celebrate the Panthers’ first goal against the Falcons during the second half of their home game against Folsom Lake College at Hughes Stadium Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s women’s soccer receives first national ranking in program history
Marvel is back in 2026 with highly anticipated entertainment
How Gen Z’ers like me are struggling to find work
“The Breakfast Club,” directed by John Hughes in 1985, movie poster with the stars of the film.
B-rated movies are going extinct
Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.
Sacramento’s coffee culture
Walking the rainy streets of Osaka during the daytime on March 16, 2025 Osaka, Japan.
A trip to Japan
A bull rider holds on in the hopes for an eight-second ride during the Sac-Town Rodeo event at Cal Expo Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
This ain’t my first rodeo – oh wait, it is!
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Mental Health Awareness Month: Movies for Mental Health
May and June Transfer Center events
Participants take final photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the last day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento’s epic music festival
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Marvel is back in 2026 with highly anticipated entertainment
Marvel is back in 2026 with highly anticipated entertainment

Nassir Simms, Staff Writer
November 11, 2025
With fewer than 100 days until 2026, the entertainment world is gearing up for a massive wave of releases across movies, shows and games. But if there’s one name set to dominate the spotlight next year, it’s Marvel. 

After years of building anticipation and delays, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stacked with blockbuster films, new Disney+ series and major crossovers that promise to redefine the next era of superheroes on screen. From long-awaited sequels to bold new introductions, Marvel is positioning 2026 as its biggest year yet, and fans are already calling it a cultural takeover.

Marvel is without doubt one of the biggest companies that Disney has ever purchased, especially in its movie division. With phase six of the MCU starting in July with “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” this will be one of their biggest years in a long while, with next year MCU films releasing “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (the third superhero to have four MCU films behind Thor and Captain America, even if the shield was past down) and the first Spider-Man to have four films, which will be released July 31. 

Following that will be “Avengers: Doomsday,” the fourth installment of the Avengers franchise and the biggest collaboration of Marvel heroes since “Endgame” in 2019, and on March 27, Marvel livestreamed for 5-hour and 30 minutes of all the actors who would be playing which heroes that will be featured in the upcoming film. The confirmed heroes and series will be featured in the film:

  • The Fantastic Four (Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing). 
  • Thor (Thor and Loki) 
  • Thunderbolts aka The New Avengers (Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, John Walker, Red Guardian, Bob/Sentry and Ghost)
  • Captain America (Sam Wilson/Captain America and Joaquin Torres/Falcon).
  •  Black Panther (Shuri/Black Panther, M’Baku and Namor)
  •  Shang-Chi (Shang-Chi)
  •  Ant-Man (Scott Lang/Ant-Man)
  • The return of the Original X-Men (Charles Xavier/Professor X, Magneto, Mystique, Nightcrawler, The Beast, Cyclops, and Gambit, who made his MCU debut in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” but will most likely will be making his official debut with the team). 

All these heroes and teams are expected to fight Dr. Doom, who will be played by Robert Downey Jr, who was Iron Man until the hero’s death in “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s rumored that Dr. Doom will be an Iron Man variant from another universe, but will keep it that way until we receive the teaser trailer some time next year, as the movie will now release on December 18, as the original release was May 1, but which was delayed as the directors wants the film to be with good quality.

Outside of the films are multiple Disney+ shows, such as “Wonder Man” dropping in January, “Daredevil: Born Again” dropping in spring 2026. Then “X-Men ‘97” drops their second season in summer 2026. “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” will be also releasing its second season in fall 2026 and “VisionQuest,” the story of how Vision got his powers, doesn’t have a confirmed release but will be released next year as well.

On the video game side of Marvel, there’s only one major team who brought the Marvel fans hype in video game form, and that company is Insomniac Games. Behind the team who have made the three biggest games of the web slinging hero; Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), they are bringing another character, which will be Logan, famously known as Wolverine. Announced the same day as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in September 2021, Marvel’s Wolverine will be releasing in fall of 2026 exclusively on PlayStation 5, which will in the near future have a release for PC.

I’ve always been a Marvel fan since I was a child, but I wasn’t more into the connectivity of the entire Marvel universe until I watched “Spider-Man: Homecoming” back in 2017. From that point on until now, I took time to rewatch previous films and figure out the story behind each film and how it connected to the next film or any of the previous or upcoming films that have been released in recent years. In all likeness, I am extremely excited for all the entertainment that Marvel has in store in 2026.

