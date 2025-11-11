Marvel is back in 2026 with highly anticipated entertainment

With fewer than 100 days until 2026, the entertainment world is gearing up for a massive wave of releases across movies, shows and games. But if there’s one name set to dominate the spotlight next year, it’s Marvel.

After years of building anticipation and delays, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stacked with blockbuster films, new Disney+ series and major crossovers that promise to redefine the next era of superheroes on screen. From long-awaited sequels to bold new introductions, Marvel is positioning 2026 as its biggest year yet, and fans are already calling it a cultural takeover.

Marvel is without doubt one of the biggest companies that Disney has ever purchased, especially in its movie division. With phase six of the MCU starting in July with “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” this will be one of their biggest years in a long while, with next year MCU films releasing “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (the third superhero to have four MCU films behind Thor and Captain America, even if the shield was past down) and the first Spider-Man to have four films, which will be released July 31.

Following that will be “Avengers: Doomsday,” the fourth installment of the Avengers franchise and the biggest collaboration of Marvel heroes since “Endgame” in 2019, and on March 27, Marvel livestreamed for 5-hour and 30 minutes of all the actors who would be playing which heroes that will be featured in the upcoming film. The confirmed heroes and series will be featured in the film:

The Fantastic Four (Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing).

Thor (Thor and Loki)

Thunderbolts aka The New Avengers (Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, John Walker, Red Guardian, Bob/Sentry and Ghost)

Captain America (Sam Wilson/Captain America and Joaquin Torres/Falcon).

Black Panther (Shuri/Black Panther, M’Baku and Namor)

Shang-Chi (Shang-Chi)

Ant-Man (Scott Lang/Ant-Man)

The return of the Original X-Men (Charles Xavier/Professor X, Magneto, Mystique, Nightcrawler, The Beast, Cyclops, and Gambit, who made his MCU debut in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” but will most likely will be making his official debut with the team).

All these heroes and teams are expected to fight Dr. Doom, who will be played by Robert Downey Jr, who was Iron Man until the hero’s death in “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s rumored that Dr. Doom will be an Iron Man variant from another universe, but will keep it that way until we receive the teaser trailer some time next year, as the movie will now release on December 18, as the original release was May 1, but which was delayed as the directors wants the film to be with good quality.

Outside of the films are multiple Disney+ shows, such as “Wonder Man” dropping in January, “Daredevil: Born Again” dropping in spring 2026. Then “X-Men ‘97” drops their second season in summer 2026. “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” will be also releasing its second season in fall 2026 and “VisionQuest,” the story of how Vision got his powers, doesn’t have a confirmed release but will be released next year as well.

On the video game side of Marvel, there’s only one major team who brought the Marvel fans hype in video game form, and that company is Insomniac Games. Behind the team who have made the three biggest games of the web slinging hero; Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), they are bringing another character, which will be Logan, famously known as Wolverine. Announced the same day as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in September 2021, Marvel’s Wolverine will be releasing in fall of 2026 exclusively on PlayStation 5, which will in the near future have a release for PC.

I’ve always been a Marvel fan since I was a child, but I wasn’t more into the connectivity of the entire Marvel universe until I watched “Spider-Man: Homecoming” back in 2017. From that point on until now, I took time to rewatch previous films and figure out the story behind each film and how it connected to the next film or any of the previous or upcoming films that have been released in recent years. In all likeness, I am extremely excited for all the entertainment that Marvel has in store in 2026.