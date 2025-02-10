A letter from the editors

Dear reader,

Welcome to the spring 2025 semester from all of us at the Express, your student-run news site. As always, our staff of dedicated reporters and photographers is here to bring you the latest news on campus, sports coverage and more throughout the semester. Meet the staff here.

The Express newsroom is focused on creating the best story content that covers topics that affect college students, including important social issues and breaking news, campus updates, arts and culture coverage, and other stories that matter to our college, community and beyond.

We are run by a team of four student editors. Our Co-Editor-in-Chief Leah Lentz has been with the Express for three semesters, and this is her second in an editor role. She is looking forward to working with a strong editorial team to bring the City College community impactful news coverage.

Our other co-EIC is Neezy Jeffery. For the past few semesters, Neezy has served as the multimedia editor, producing visual graphics and video content for the Express’ social media accounts. This semester, she is excited to continue in a new role as co-EIC.

With this new exciting leadership role, Neezy will continue creating fun and engaging editorial content while supporting our staff in bringing their creative ideas to life. We also have some new article sections and video segments in the works that we can’t wait for you to see!

We are also pleased to introduce our Sports Editor Dylan Nester. Now in his second semester with the Express, Dylan is eager to bring his passion for sports to our expanded sports coverage this semester. Learn more about him on his website.

Our editorial team is completed with Photo Editor Ellie Appleby, who has been with the Express for six semesters. Ellie comes from a family of photographers and brings a keen eye and invaluable experience to our editing team.

The Express has been serving the City College community since 1922, and this semester, we are proud to carry on that legacy with our talented staff. Stay informed with our Student FYI newsletter and video, released twice a month, covering important deadlines, events and more.

If you have any story ideas or topics that you would like to see covered, please reach out to Leah at [email protected] and Neezy at [email protected].

Sincerely,

Leah Lentz and Neezy Jeffery

Co-Editor in-Chiefs