A letter from the editors

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Hundreds of protesters participate in the nationwide 50501 movement to denounce the policies of the Trump administration and converge outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Sacramento, Calif.
Capitol protest held against Trump’s policies
Participants of the March for the Dream make a 4.3-mile loop that begins and ends at Sacramento City College on Monday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Martin Luther King Jr. march kicks off the start of the spring semester at Sacramento City College
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Attendees were invited onstage to play “Finish the Lyrics” game at the Sacramento City College Black Student Union “Ebony Aura Talent Show” on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Ebony Aura is back: talent show makes strides for a safe and creative environment at City College
Participants of the March for the Dream make a 4.3-mile loop that begins and ends at Sacramento City College on Monday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Martin Luther King Jr. march kicks off the start of the spring semester at Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
The opening screen for “Wicked Part 1” at the Century Laguna Movie Theater on Sunday, November 24th in Elk Grove, Calif.
‘Wicked’ steals the show
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

A letter from the editors

Leah Lentz and Neezy Jeffery
February 10, 2025
Dylan Nester

Dear reader, 

Welcome to the spring 2025 semester from all of us at the Express, your student-run news site. As always, our staff of dedicated reporters and photographers is here to bring you the latest news on campus, sports coverage and more throughout the semester. Meet the staff here

 

The Express newsroom is focused on creating the best story content that covers topics that affect college students, including important social issues and breaking news, campus updates, arts and culture coverage, and other stories that matter to our college, community and beyond. 

 

We are run by a team of four student editors. Our Co-Editor-in-Chief Leah Lentz has been with the Express for three semesters, and this is her second in an editor role. She is looking forward to working with a strong editorial team to bring the City College community impactful news coverage. 

 

Our other co-EIC is Neezy Jeffery. For the past few semesters, Neezy has served as the multimedia editor, producing visual graphics and video content for the Express’ social media accounts. This semester, she is excited to continue in a new role as co-EIC.

 

With this new exciting leadership role, Neezy will continue creating fun and engaging editorial content while supporting our staff in bringing their creative ideas to life. We also have some new article sections and video segments in the works that we can’t wait for you to see!

 

We are also pleased to introduce our Sports Editor Dylan Nester. Now in his second semester with the Express, Dylan is eager to bring his passion for sports to our expanded sports coverage this semester. Learn more about him on his website

 

Our editorial team is completed with Photo Editor Ellie Appleby, who has been with the Express for six semesters. Ellie comes from a family of photographers and brings a keen eye and invaluable experience to our editing team.

 

The Express has been serving the City College community since 1922, and this semester, we are proud to carry on that legacy with our talented staff. Stay informed with our Student FYI newsletter and video, released twice a month, covering important deadlines, events and more.

 

If you have any story ideas or topics that you would like to see covered, please reach out to Leah at [email protected] and Neezy at [email protected].

 

Sincerely, 

Leah Lentz and Neezy Jeffery

Co-Editor in-Chiefs

Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Grid
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Hundreds of protesters participate in the nationwide 50501 movement to denounce the policies of the Trump administration and converge outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Sacramento, Calif.
Capitol protest held against Trump’s policies
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Participants of the March for the Dream make a 4.3-mile loop that begins and ends at Sacramento City College on Monday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Martin Luther King Jr. march kicks off the start of the spring semester at Sacramento City College
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Attendees were invited onstage to play “Finish the Lyrics” game at the Sacramento City College Black Student Union “Ebony Aura Talent Show” on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Ebony Aura is back: talent show makes strides for a safe and creative environment at City College
More in Front Page
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Courtesy graphic by Gender Health Center
Free counseling now available for LGBTQ+ Los Rios students
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Sacramento approves social cannabis lounges
Sacramento approves social cannabis lounges
A group of skaters glide across the ice at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students take to the ice at downtown rink
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
More in Latest
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
The opening screen for “Wicked Part 1” at the Century Laguna Movie Theater on Sunday, November 24th in Elk Grove, Calif.
‘Wicked’ steals the show
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Kwanzaa with food and community
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Kwanzaa with food and community
Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Artwork adorns the walls of the Kondos Gallery for its current exhibit, “Being Both,” at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
‘Being Both’ exhibit at Kondos Gallery explores artistry and parenthood
About the Contributors
Leah Lentz
Leah Lentz, Co-Editor-In-Chief
Leah has been drawn to journalism since she was young. Some of her fondest memories from her childhood are opening the Sacramento Bee every morning to check out the sports page.
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
Dylan Nester
Dylan Nester, Sports Editor
Dylan Nester is the sports editor for the Express. This is his second semester as a photographer at the Express. His favorite genres of photography are sports, wildlife and live events, such as concerts.  He started photography two years ago when he was looking for fun elective classes and ended up taking the beginning digital photography course. He fell in love with it after his mother lent him her Canon Rebel T3 for the class. His passion for sports photography comes from a background in playing baseball and many other sports since he was young. After high school, he knew he wanted to still be involved in sports. He started taking his camera to local Little League baseball and high school games and knew instantly that he wanted to pursue a photography career. His concert photography passion comes from his first rock concert Joyce Manor,  where he saw a photographer taking pictures. He thought it was cool and that he wanted to try it, as it combines his passion for music and his camera.   Within the next two years, Dylan wants to transfer to Sacramento State to continue his photography degree. His dream job is to be the San Francisco Giants photographer.
Donate to The Express