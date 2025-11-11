Sacramento City College women’s volleyball players named consecutive players of the week

Two Sacramento City College volleyball players were recently named players of the week in consecutive weeks by the California Community College Athletic Association.

Defensive specialist Mariah Azua and middle hitter Norah Mayers have been key to the Panthers’ strong season with a 7-1 record in October, a 19th statewide ranking and second in the Big 8 conference.

Mariah Azua, a 5’1” freshman player from Lodi High School, was singled out by California Community College coaches for her defensive skills. She plays the unique libero position providing defense and serving. Azua leads the Panthers’ in defensive saves and digs and is ranked 2nd in conference play.

When asked about her season, Azua was positive about her City College experience, “We have a good group of girls, and it’s been fun, practice is always fun. School has been good too, it is an easy environment to fit into, everyone is so welcoming. I would say I am pretty confident we know what we need to do when we come to practice. We know we work hard to make it actually happen.”

Norah Mayers, 5’8” in her second year at City College, is a middle hitter and blocker. In her conference play, Mayers has ranked high in blocks and kills. In singling Mayers out for player of the week honors, the coaches highlighted her role in recent conference sweeps over Sierra College and Consumes River College of 22 kills against Sierra and another 12 in the victory over Cosumnes River. As a sophomore, Mayers is interested in transferring to a four-year program next year, “I am planning on transferring, planning on a good future, a big future.”

The teamwork of Azua and Mayers is not new — both women came from Lodi High School before attending City College. Joining the Lodi alumni on the team is Avery Peterson, a sophomore outside hitter for the Panthers. Mayers has a role as older sister for freshman Azua, “I have an actual sister at home, but we have our own connection in high school. It was really nice to hear she was considering City College, and then her coming and having her here is super cool.”

The City College Panthers volleyball team’s next home match will be against Modesto City College on Nov. 7, 2025 at the North Gym on the City College Campus beginning at 6 p.m.