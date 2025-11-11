The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Sacramento City College women's volleyball players named consecutive players of the week
Sacramento City College women's volleyball players named consecutive players of the week

Bob Fredenburg, Staff Photographer & Writer
November 3, 2025
Dylan Nester
Sacramento City College defensive specialist Mariah Azua (6) high-fives Malae Talamoni (2) after the Panthers score, extending their lead, in the team’s third match against Santa Rosa Junior College Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

Two Sacramento City College volleyball players were recently named players of the week in consecutive weeks by the California Community College Athletic Association. 

Defensive specialist Mariah Azua and middle hitter Norah Mayers have been key to the Panthers’ strong season with a 7-1 record in October, a 19th statewide ranking and second in the Big 8 conference.

Mariah Azua, a 5’1” freshman player from Lodi High School, was singled out by California Community College coaches for her defensive skills. She plays the unique libero position providing defense and serving. Azua leads the Panthers’ in defensive saves and digs and is ranked 2nd in conference play.

When asked about her season, Azua was positive about her City College experience, “We have a good group of girls, and it’s been fun, practice is always fun. School has been good too, it is an easy environment to fit into, everyone is so welcoming. I would say I am pretty confident we know what we need to do when we come to practice. We know we work hard to make it actually happen.”

Norah Mayers, 5’8” in her second year at City College, is a middle hitter and blocker. In her conference play, Mayers has ranked high in blocks and kills. In singling Mayers out for player of the week honors, the coaches highlighted her role in recent conference sweeps over Sierra College and Consumes River College of 22 kills against Sierra and another 12 in the victory over Cosumnes River. As a sophomore, Mayers is interested in transferring to a four-year program next year, “I am planning on transferring, planning on a good future, a big future.”

The teamwork of Azua and Mayers is not new — both women came from Lodi High School before attending City College. Joining the Lodi alumni on the team is Avery Peterson, a sophomore outside hitter for the Panthers. Mayers has a role as older sister for freshman Azua, “I have an actual sister at home, but we have our own connection in high school. It was really nice to hear she was considering City College, and then her coming  and having her here is super cool.”

The City College Panthers volleyball team’s next home match will be against Modesto City College on Nov. 7, 2025 at the North Gym on the City College Campus beginning at 6 p.m.

SCC_Volleyball_1
Dylan Nester
Sacramento City College defensive specialist Mariah Azua (6) prepares to defend a serve at the start of the Panthers’ second match against Santa Rosa Junior College Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Bob Fredenburg
Bob Fredenburg, Staff Photographer
Bob Fredenburg is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester taking photos for the Express team. He’s most interested in photos illustrating politics, sports, portraits, the arts and student life, skills that he’s proud to bring to the Express. Bob is always on the lookout for photographic and editorial challenges. This is his second career after years of serving as a staffer and consultant in the California State Legislature. His experience in politics and public service helps to inform his photographic work for the Express. Bob has been a student at Sacramento City College since retiring in 2017, earning his certificate in photography in 2023. See more of Bob’s work at bobfredenburg.myportfolio.com/
Dylan Nester
Dylan Nester, Sports Editor
Dylan Nester is the sports editor for the Express. This is his third semester as a photographer at the Express. His favorite genres of photography are sports, wildlife and live events, such as concerts.  He started photography three years ago when he was looking for fun elective classes and ended up taking the beginning digital photography course. He fell in love with it after his mother lent him her Canon Rebel T3 for the class. His passion for sports photography comes from a background in playing baseball and many other sports since he was young. After high school, he knew he wanted to still be involved in sports. He started taking his camera to local Little League and high school baseball games and knew instantly that he wanted to pursue a photography career. His concert photography passion comes from his first rock concert Joyce Manor, where he saw a photographer taking pictures. He thought it was cool and that he wanted to try it, as it combines his passion for music and his camera.   Within the next two years, Dylan wants to transfer to Sacramento State to continue his photography degree. His dream job is to work in Major League Baseball as a content creator, with a focus on photography.
