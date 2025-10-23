Panthers fall to College of the Sequoias last minute in 20-24 heartbreaker

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Highway 50 Project Approaches $511 Million as Payoff is Questioned
The main entrance to the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on West Land Park Drive in Sacramento, Calif. The zoo had been in talks to move to Elk Grove, but on April 30 the zoo announced those plans would not move forward.
Sacramento Zoo’s move to Elk Grove abandoned
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
With the rise of AI and a turbulent economy, many students are finding it hard to land jobs. Photo Illustration by Ben Frisbey
How Gen Z’ers like me are struggling to find work
Campaign volunteers gather outside shops on Broadway in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2025 to canvas voters in support of Proposition 50.
Explainer: California special election for Proposition 50 and how to vote
RISE staff and students celebrate with cake in the original RISE location in Rodda Hall South on City College campus in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 2nd.
RISE expands center welcoming new students into its program
Artist Simon Tran at Sacramento City College's Kondos Art Gallery Sept. 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Broken Leaves, Broken Rice with Simon Tran
Sacramento City College journalism major Nas Simms has a one-on-one conversation with Lena Lieber about photo filters at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Alesha Ayon)
Getting connected at Belle Cooledge Community Center’s Tech Talk
College of the Sequoias wide receiver Marshal Sanders (0) breaks through defenders after a 36-yard pass from Giants quarterback Payton Faker for the go-ahead touchdown that wins the game for the Giants, near the end of the 4th quarter at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers fall to College of the Sequoias last minute in 20-24 heartbreaker
Sacramento City College midfielder Nataly Baraza (7), forward Keyza Alfrez-Perez (14), and midfielder Zayetzy Carrillo-Rendon (77) celebrate the Panthers’ first goal against the Falcons during the second half of their home game against Folsom Lake College at Hughes Stadium Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s women’s soccer receives first national ranking in program history
Sacramento City College’s Billy Thornton (left) wrestles for the top spot against Fresno City College’s Cairo Plascencia during the 133 lbs. weight class finals match during the Dave Pacheco Invitational Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at SCC’s campus in Sacramento Calif. Thornton ultimately triumphs in the championship match, while the Panthers place 2nd overall in the invitational.
Photo of the day: Panther wrestlers grab top honors at City College Pacheco Invitational
Sacramento City College running back Jack Carner (27) evades Sierra College defensive backs Samson Hunkin (9) and Brayden Taylor (21) during the first quarter against the Wolverines at Hughes Stadium on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College Panthers fall to Sierra College Wolverines, 31-10
The Sacramento City College football team runs onto the field for their first home game of the season against the San Jose City College Jaguars at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers come out on top after back-and-forth battle with Jaguars
With the rise of AI and a turbulent economy, many students are finding it hard to land jobs. Photo Illustration by Ben Frisbey
How Gen Z’ers like me are struggling to find work
“The Breakfast Club,” directed by John Hughes in 1985, movie poster with the stars of the film.
B-rated movies are going extinct
Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.
Sacramento’s coffee culture
Walking the rainy streets of Osaka during the daytime on March 16, 2025 Osaka, Japan.
A trip to Japan
The official movie poster for “Sinners” directed by Ryan Coogler, shows a scene from the movie where the actors are preparing for the fight against the monsters that lurk outside. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Sinners’ is a horror masterpiece
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
A bull rider holds on in the hopes for an eight-second ride during the Sac-Town Rodeo event at Cal Expo Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
This ain’t my first rodeo – oh wait, it is!
Art History Club adviser Nicole Lazo speaks with students at Sacramento City College during Club Day on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Club Day event brings in students with food and campus connections
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Graphic courtesy of Art With Impact
Mental Health Awareness Month: Movies for Mental Health
graphic created by Casey Rafter | ccrafter.express@gmail.com using Canva.com
May and June Transfer Center events
Participants take final photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the last day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento’s epic music festival
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
The Express presents "Behind-The-Seams" a campus profile featuring Nicole Sivell, the Costume Shop Manager and Resident Costume Designer for Sacramento City College. Video by Ryan Middleton | Photo Editor | rmiddleton.express@gmail.com
“Behind-The-Seams” (Video 1m26s)
Members of the Fall 2018 Express Team. Photo by Ryan Middleton | Photo Editor | rmiddleton.express@gmail.com
#TBT – The Fall 2018 Express Team (Video)
Mark Allen, an undergraduate admissions counselor and program adviser for Sacramento State's School of Music, meets with students in the Sacramento City College quad during the college's Transfer Day event Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Allen detailed the transfer steps for City College students interested in Sac State's music programs. Transfer Day included representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities.
Photo of the day: Students learn about Sacramento State music program at Transfer Day
Sacramento City College’s Billy Thornton (left) wrestles for the top spot against Fresno City College’s Cairo Plascencia during the 133 lbs. weight class finals match during the Dave Pacheco Invitational Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at SCC’s campus in Sacramento Calif. Thornton ultimately triumphs in the championship match, while the Panthers place 2nd overall in the invitational.
Photo of the day: Panther wrestlers grab top honors at City College Pacheco Invitational
SCC XC Rebel Challenge Photo # 1 Sacramento City College cross county runner Andrew Flores (211) goes shoulder to shoulder with Johnathan Conklin (174) early in the 14th Annual Rebels XC Challenge cross country race Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Ancil Hoffman Park in Carmichael, Calif. The annual cross country run covers 3.5 miles of hilly, rough trails and fields on the banks of the American River.
Photo of the day: Panthers complete 3.5-mile Rebels cross country race over rough terrain
Members of the Sacramento City College Student Council Association, President Bridget O’Neil (left) and Senator Milo Ngo pose for a photo in front of “Garden of Dreams” decor at City College on Friday, May 9, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Garden of Dreams at Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College adjunct professor of journalism Sena Christian smiles while holding a flower given to her by a student who made the flower during the De-stress Bouquet Making event hosted by the City College Pride Center at the South Gym on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: De-stress Bouquet Making
Panthers fall to College of the Sequoias last minute in 20-24 heartbreaker

Bob Fredenburg, Staff Photographer & Writer
October 23, 2025
Dylan Nester
College of the Sequoias wide receiver Marshal Sanders (0) breaks through defenders after a 36-yard pass from Giants quarterback Payton Faker for the go-ahead touchdown that wins the game for the Giants, near the end of the 4th quarter at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

A warm fall day in Sacramento made it a perfect day for a football battle — but not perfect for the Panthers, who ended up with a heartbreaking loss.

The Giants of the College of the Sequoias emerged over their conference rival Sacramento City College Panthers 24-20 in a seesaw battle at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

The game was the first conference game for the two teams. The first week of conference play sets the stage for the season-long battle to the Northern Californian Football Conference finals beginning on Nov. 22.

The game was a back-and-forth affair with the Panthers showing strong rushing defense that held the Giants to only two running first downs to the Panther’s nine running first downs. The first score was the end of 50-yard drive and a 2-yard dive into the endzone by Panthers’ Jackson Tallent-Burleson, part of the running back’s 100-yard rushing day. 

The Giants countered with a passing game and flukey recovery of a Giants’ punt by the opposing team’s outside linebacker Pana Tuputala who ran it into the endzone for a touchdown that helped keep the first half scores to a 17-12 lead for the Giants.

“Rest of the conference, they hyped this team up to be a top 10 team in the state. And Fresno, they’re well respected. … You have to start over every week — regardless of what you did before — the moment, the now is the only thing that matters,” said  Tallent-Burelson.

In the first minute of the third quarter, the Panthers came back strong with a touchdown pass from quarterback Jason Wilson to Letuli Leka and a 2-point conversion by running back Tallent-Burleson earned the Panthers a 20-17 advantage. Finally, with less two minutes left in the game, the Giants’ quarterback, Payton Faker, connected with his favorite target of the day Marshel Sanders with a 36-yard pass and a kicked extra point, which gave the Giants a 4-point lead which would hold until the end of the game.

A tight game showed the strength of the Giants passing game with Faker, the 6 foot, 5 inch freshman quarterback, connecting for 282 yards with 10 of the successful passes going to Sanders.

Panthers head coach, Dannie Walker, said, “We’re in a tough stretch from a competition standpoint in terms of our opponents. We are probably in the toughest conference in the state of California. We love the challenges, we just gear up and try to prepare the best that we can and provide our young men with a game plan where we’ll allow them to be successful.”

The next home game for the Panthers is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 against Modesto City College Pirates at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento.

Dylan Nester
Sacramento City College running back Jackson Tallent-Burleson (2) is lifted in the air by offensive linemen Evan Glines (66) to celebrate a 2-point conversion during the 3rd quarter at Hughes Stadium on Saturday Oct. 11, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
About the Contributors
Bob Fredenburg
Bob Fredenburg, Staff Photographer
Bob Fredenburg is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester taking photos for the Express team. He’s most interested in photos illustrating politics, sports, portraits, the arts and student life, skills that he’s proud to bring to the Express. Bob is always on the lookout for photographic and editorial challenges. This is his second career after years of serving as a staffer and consultant in the California State Legislature. His experience in politics and public service helps to inform his photographic work for the Express. Bob has been a student at Sacramento City College since retiring in 2017, earning his certificate in photography in 2023. See more of Bob’s work at bobfredenburg.myportfolio.com/
Dylan Nester
Dylan Nester, Sports Editor
Dylan Nester is the sports editor for the Express. This is his third semester as a photographer at the Express. His favorite genres of photography are sports, wildlife and live events, such as concerts.  He started photography three years ago when he was looking for fun elective classes and ended up taking the beginning digital photography course. He fell in love with it after his mother lent him her Canon Rebel T3 for the class. His passion for sports photography comes from a background in playing baseball and many other sports since he was young. After high school, he knew he wanted to still be involved in sports. He started taking his camera to local Little League and high school baseball games and knew instantly that he wanted to pursue a photography career. His concert photography passion comes from his first rock concert Joyce Manor, where he saw a photographer taking pictures. He thought it was cool and that he wanted to try it, as it combines his passion for music and his camera.   Within the next two years, Dylan wants to transfer to Sacramento State to continue his photography degree. His dream job is to work in Major League Baseball as a content creator, with a focus on photography.
