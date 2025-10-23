The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Highway 50 Project Approaches $511 Million as Payoff is Questioned
Breaking News: Canvas Outage
Sacramento City College Academic Senate discusses adding a proctored testing center for online students
Sacramento City College’s women’s soccer receives first national ranking in program history

Patricia Jones, Staff Writer
October 23, 2025
David Greaves
Sacramento City College midfielder Nataly Baraza (7), forward Keyza Alfrez-Perez (14), and midfielder Zayetzy Carrillo-Rendon (77) celebrate the Panthers’ first goal against the Falcons during the second half of their home game against Folsom Lake College at Hughes Stadium Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento City College’s women’s soccer team recently made history by ranking nationally among Junior College Division III schools. 

The Express spoke with head coach, Alexia Poon, soon after the rankings were announced in the September 16 national rankings from the United Soccer Coaches Association. https://unitedsoccercoaches.org/rankings/college-rankings/njcaa-diii-women/

What are your goals moving forward to not only maintain your national ranking, but also keep building on this momentum for the rest of the season?

Poon: My goal moving forward is for the team to continue to play the best soccer that we can play, and working really hard both on and off the field. I think, when we started the season coming off of a really tough past couple of years — not even being close to a national ranking — the players I recruited, we all had one vision in mind. It’s to play the best soccer and show our other opponents what we are capable of here at Sac City. And I think just with the hard work and the commitment and the buy in to what we are trying to do at Sac City is just showing for itself based off of our results. So I hope we can continue to stay grounded and humbled, but also be excited for a national ranking and to try to keep that ranking, while just doing what we need to do, on the field.

How does it feel to be the coach who made history for the Sacramento City College soccer team?

Poon: It feels amazing because I came into this program actually wanting to be here many years ago. I’m a Sacramento native. I’ve seen Sac City Soccer, during its highs and lows and being a part of high highs and lows myself as the head coach. And it’s, it’s really cool to contribute to this. But at the end of the day, it’s not me. It’s my players who are making history.

Freshman midfielder Nataly Barraza leads the team with 30 points (10 goals, 10 assists), while freshman forward Kezya Alfrez-Perez (27 points) has scored a team-high of 13 goals.

What age did you start playing soccer, and what made you want to start playing soccer?

Barraza: I started playing soccer since I was 10 or 9, and I wanted to play because all of my siblings played, and they enjoyed the game.

Alferez: I started playing soccer when I was 9 years old. I started playing because I would see my dad play a lot, and so did my uncle and they’re really big soccer fans. 

Beautiful. What’s the role of the new players in helping take the team to national ranking?

Barraza:  Having a good mentality.

Alferez: I think, like she said, having a good mentality and also staying positive.

What are your goals moving forward to not only maintain your national ranking, but also keep building on the momentum for the rest of the season?

Barraza: Keep working hard as a team and stay positive with that too.

Alferez: Stay positive, and as a team, all work together. 

How do you and your teammates keep each other grounded and maintain focus with all the excitement around this ranking?

Barraza: We gotta stay humble.

Alfrerez: We communicate really well. We talk. We, you know, hype each other up, and I feel like that’s what helps us as a team.

How does it feel to be one of the players who helped make history for the Sacramento City College soccer team?

Barraza: It feels great. I mean, all glory to God.

Alferez: It feels good. I really never seen myself, like, make history. You know? So it’s something new for me, and I still till this day, I don’t believe it.

Well, believe it, girl. You made it. How does it feel to come in as a freshman and dominate the field like this?

Barraza: It feels really good. I mean, it’s an experience people wish they had, and, like, some do, some don’t.

Alferez: It feels really good because I feel like all that hard work I have put in, it’s really becoming something here for me in this experience, and I’m really happy for it.

Do you feel pressure to continue to maintain high goals to stay relevant?

Alferez: I wouldn’t really say pressured, but I would say that it’s something that’s always there, you know, like, to stay focused and continue how I am right now.

Barazza: Yes. I feel like I feel a bit of pressure, but as long as we stay humble and we keep working hard together and build more chemistry, we’ll be fine.

How do you remain focused while so much pressure is on you guys to win championships?

Barazza: Like I said, keep working hard on practice, and, I mean, things are gonna happen for a reason.

Alferez: Same thing as now. You gotta keep a positive mindset, and I feel like we have a really good team this year, and everyone works their part. And I know we’re gonna make it far.

David Greaves
Sacramento City College midfielder Nataly Barraza (7) makes a run past Folsom Lake College (defender Josie Reynolds (26) and (midfielder) Sadie Burns (14) during the second half of the Panthers’ home game against the Falcons at Hughes Stadium Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
About the Contributors
Patricia Jones
Patricia Jones, Staff Writer
Patricia Jones is a staff writer for the Express. This is her fourth semester for the Express, and she is a journalism major at Sacramento City College. She chose to return to the Express because she felt at home, and they encouraged her to get better in her writing. Patricia has always loved to watch criminal trials and has wanted to write stories about high-profile criminal cases. Stories that caught her eye growing up were the Mendénez brother trial and the trial of the officers in the Rodney King beating.  She wants to set an example for her community because she does not see a lot of journalists who look like her. She likes showing her family that it doesn’t matter what you look like or where you come from, if you work hard and stay determined, you can achieve anything. After taking around 10 years off from school, Patricia told herself, “You weren’t raised to quit. You were raised to change lives, and you finish with the biggest smile on your face.” She always wanted to be like Wendy Williams because she loves gossip, facts and getting the latest scoop. A fun fact about Patricia is that she makes music and was on a reality TV show.  She loves to write and the Express is a great place for her. Patricia’s word of inspiration is resilience. She is resilient after surviving a hard time with her mental health. She is determined to change and come back better than ever. She has the sparkle back in her eyes and she walks with her head held high. She is ready to take back her life and finish school. She finished last semester with a 4.0 GPA, which increased her confidence. Doing well in school means a lot to her, and she can’t wait to graduate.
David Greaves
David Greaves, Staff Photographer
David Greaves is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester working for the Express and he is interested in photography specifically in fashion, landscape,  and food photography. Since childhood, growing up in the Sacramento region, David has been around cameras and photographers. David spent a summer working for a photo exhibit, which inspired him to pursue photography. He has always liked going to photo shoots or interviews and finds pleasure in taking high-quality photos. David aspires to inspire people through his photos and be able to tell stories with nice detailed images. After high school, David plans to attend a 4-year university to pursue a higher education.  
