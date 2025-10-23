Highway 50 Project Approaches $511 Million as Payoff is Questioned

Construction and congestion are two seemingly immutable facts of city life in California, and Sacramento is no exception. Currently, there are 11 projects in progress in the Sacramento area, according to the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans). One project in particular that has created equal delays and frustrations is the ongoing construction on a 14-mile stretch of Highway 50 that runs through the heart of Sacramento. According to CalTrans, the goal for this project is to alleviate congestion during peak travel times with HOV lanes, replace the aging cement and facilitate greater ease of repair in the future.

Who’s paying for it?

This project was initially set to cost $483 million. As of right now, it is scheduled to finish a year behind schedule in July 2026 with a total budget of $511.1 million. That funding comes from three main sources, crossing different governmental levels from federal to county. The State Highway Operation and Protection Program is a mixture of state funding from fuel taxes and some federal funding, and contributes the lion’s share of the project’s budget at $368.9 million. Another large portion comes from the Road Repair and Accountability Act, with $90 million dollars out of the total $5.4 billion generated by the legislation going toward this project. The smallest portion of the funds come from the Sacramento Measure A Transportation Sales Tax Program, amounting to $52.2 million dollars from a Sacramento County level measure that draws its funds a 0.5% retail sales tax in the Sacramento area.

Will it fix traffic?

One question that all highway construction projects face is will this actually make traffic better, and is it worth the cost in both time and money? In a study conducted by the Department of Environmental Science and Policy at University of California Davis, they found that the simple solution of just adding more lanes has minimal or no positive impact on congestion. This is because of an economic principle concept “induced demand.” When there are more lanes to drive on, more commuters will take that route.

Is it worth it?

Some Sacramento City College students believe that the long-term gain of the project will outweigh the short-term downsides. One such student, Emiliano Ramirez said, “Honestly I’m just glad they’re doing something to expand the highway, it’s been much needed for the last few years.” He believes that the current frustration is part of the process of improvement and drivers have to weather the frustrations of today to reap the rewards of tomorrow.

However, other students are much more critical of the project, for either the frustration it causes, or as an example of extra spending. Jamie, another Sacramento City College student said, “Right now, I don’t think it’s worth it because there’s just so much that’s going on there, it’s so confusing for everyone.”

Another sentiment that is felt from students is a lack of what the project’s goal is. With the constant traffic and constant construction it begins to feel like a never ending cycle. Another student, Isidro Vasquez pointed out his concerns with the cost, stating, “There are so many more things that Sacramento could be putting its money towards instead of fixing this.” The steep cost of the project has called into question the effectiveness even further.