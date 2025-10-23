Explainer: California special election for Proposition 50 and how to vote

In the upcoming California special election on Nov. 4, the only ballot measure is Proposition 50, which has been put forth to change the state’s congressional districts. The last day to register to vote in this special election is Oct. 20. Online voter registration is available at registertovote.ca.gov.

What is Proposition 50?

If passed, it would enact a change from the previously implemented independent commission established to handle the creation of California’s U.S. Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly and Board of Equalization districts. Since 2010 the California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CCRC) has acted with the goal of creating fair and equal district boundaries without partisan interests gerrymandering districts to manipulate elections. The measure would only change the state’s congressional district boundaries until the year 2031, when the next district borders are drawn by the CCRC after the decennial census.

Arguments for or against

California State Gov. Gavin Newsom has been a strong proponent of the measure, citing the changes to Texas’ electoral map signed into law by Gov. Greg Abott on Aug. 29 as provocation for the ballot measure. Opponents of the measure claim it is anti-democracy and backtracks on the results of the 2010 Proposition 20, which gave the CCRC the power to draw California’s congressional districts in a vote of 61% to 39%.

If Prop 50 is passed, the new districts established would result in a more favorable landscape for the 2026 midterm elections where Californians will vote for their House representatives and senators, according to the Official Voter Information Guide. This redistricting is an effort to sway the results of the 2026 midterm election in favor of the Democratic Party. On a local level, currently Sacramento is divided between the 6th and 7th districts, but with the new map it will be split between the 3rd, 6th and 7th districts.

Are you eligible to vote Nov. 4?

You can register to vote or check your registration status at registertovote.ca.gov/. To participate in the special election, you must be the age of 18 or older by Nov. 4. 17-year-olds who will be 18 by Nov. 4, and pre-register now will be automatically registered on their 18th birthday. In order to register or pre-register to vote, you need your California drivers license number, the last four digits of your social security number and other personal information, such as date of birth. You can either go to an in person polling station or vote by mail ballot in the upcoming special election.

All registered voters will receive a vote by mail ballot to the address they are registered to that can be returned either by mail or to a drop off location. More information can be found at the secretary of state’s website on vote by mail at sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/vote-mail.