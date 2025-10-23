The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Highway 50 Project Approaches $511 Million as Payoff is Questioned
Breaking News: Canvas Outage
Sacramento City College Academic Senate discusses adding a proctored testing center for online students
The main entrance to the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on West Land Park Drive in Sacramento, Calif. The zoo had been in talks to move to Elk Grove, but on April 30 the zoo announced those plans would not move forward.
Sacramento Zoo’s move to Elk Grove abandoned
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
With the rise of AI and a turbulent economy, many students are finding it hard to land jobs. Photo Illustration by Ben Frisbey
How Gen Z’ers like me are struggling to find work
Campaign volunteers gather outside shops on Broadway in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2025 to canvas voters in support of Proposition 50.
Explainer: California special election for Proposition 50 and how to vote
RISE staff and students celebrate with cake in the original RISE location in Rodda Hall South on City College campus in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 2nd.
RISE expands center welcoming new students into its program
Artist Simon Tran at Sacramento City College's Kondos Art Gallery Sept. 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Broken Leaves, Broken Rice with Simon Tran
Sacramento City College journalism major Nas Simms has a one-on-one conversation with Lena Lieber about photo filters at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Alesha Ayon)
Getting connected at Belle Cooledge Community Center’s Tech Talk
College of the Sequoias wide receiver Marshal Sanders (0) breaks through defenders after a 36-yard pass from Giants quarterback Payton Faker for the go-ahead touchdown that wins the game for the Giants, near the end of the 4th quarter at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers fall to College of the Sequoias last minute in 20-24 heartbreaker
Sacramento City College midfielder Nataly Baraza (7), forward Keyza Alfrez-Perez (14), and midfielder Zayetzy Carrillo-Rendon (77) celebrate the Panthers’ first goal against the Falcons during the second half of their home game against Folsom Lake College at Hughes Stadium Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s women’s soccer receives first national ranking in program history
Sacramento City College’s Billy Thornton (left) wrestles for the top spot against Fresno City College’s Cairo Plascencia during the 133 lbs. weight class finals match during the Dave Pacheco Invitational Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at SCC’s campus in Sacramento Calif. Thornton ultimately triumphs in the championship match, while the Panthers place 2nd overall in the invitational.
Photo of the day: Panther wrestlers grab top honors at City College Pacheco Invitational
Sacramento City College running back Jack Carner (27) evades Sierra College defensive backs Samson Hunkin (9) and Brayden Taylor (21) during the first quarter against the Wolverines at Hughes Stadium on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College Panthers fall to Sierra College Wolverines, 31-10
The Sacramento City College football team runs onto the field for their first home game of the season against the San Jose City College Jaguars at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Panthers come out on top after back-and-forth battle with Jaguars
With the rise of AI and a turbulent economy, many students are finding it hard to land jobs. Photo Illustration by Ben Frisbey
How Gen Z’ers like me are struggling to find work
“The Breakfast Club,” directed by John Hughes in 1985, movie poster with the stars of the film.
B-rated movies are going extinct
Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.
Sacramento’s coffee culture
Walking the rainy streets of Osaka during the daytime on March 16, 2025 Osaka, Japan.
A trip to Japan
The official movie poster for “Sinners” directed by Ryan Coogler, shows a scene from the movie where the actors are preparing for the fight against the monsters that lurk outside. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Sinners’ is a horror masterpiece
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
A bull rider holds on in the hopes for an eight-second ride during the Sac-Town Rodeo event at Cal Expo Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
This ain’t my first rodeo – oh wait, it is!
Art History Club adviser Nicole Lazo speaks with students at Sacramento City College during Club Day on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Club Day event brings in students with food and campus connections
Chanel Brown (left) speaks with Alyssa Artegga, an admissions adviser for UC Merced during Sacramento City College’s Transfer Day on Sept. 26, 2024, on campus in Sacramento, Calif.
City College hosts annual Transfer Day
Graphic courtesy of Art With Impact
Mental Health Awareness Month: Movies for Mental Health
graphic created by Casey Rafter | ccrafter.express@gmail.com using Canva.com
May and June Transfer Center events
Participants take final photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the last day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Aftershock 2024: moments from Sacramento’s epic music festival
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
The Express presents "Behind-The-Seams" a campus profile featuring Nicole Sivell, the Costume Shop Manager and Resident Costume Designer for Sacramento City College. Video by Ryan Middleton | Photo Editor | rmiddleton.express@gmail.com
“Behind-The-Seams” (Video 1m26s)
Members of the Fall 2018 Express Team. Photo by Ryan Middleton | Photo Editor | rmiddleton.express@gmail.com
#TBT – The Fall 2018 Express Team (Video)
Mark Allen, an undergraduate admissions counselor and program adviser for Sacramento State's School of Music, meets with students in the Sacramento City College quad during the college's Transfer Day event Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Allen detailed the transfer steps for City College students interested in Sac State's music programs. Transfer Day included representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities.
Photo of the day: Students learn about Sacramento State music program at Transfer Day
Sacramento City College’s Billy Thornton (left) wrestles for the top spot against Fresno City College’s Cairo Plascencia during the 133 lbs. weight class finals match during the Dave Pacheco Invitational Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at SCC’s campus in Sacramento Calif. Thornton ultimately triumphs in the championship match, while the Panthers place 2nd overall in the invitational.
Photo of the day: Panther wrestlers grab top honors at City College Pacheco Invitational
SCC XC Rebel Challenge Photo # 1 Sacramento City College cross county runner Andrew Flores (211) goes shoulder to shoulder with Johnathan Conklin (174) early in the 14th Annual Rebels XC Challenge cross country race Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Ancil Hoffman Park in Carmichael, Calif. The annual cross country run covers 3.5 miles of hilly, rough trails and fields on the banks of the American River.
Photo of the day: Panthers complete 3.5-mile Rebels cross country race over rough terrain
Members of the Sacramento City College Student Council Association, President Bridget O’Neil (left) and Senator Milo Ngo pose for a photo in front of “Garden of Dreams” decor at City College on Friday, May 9, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Garden of Dreams at Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College adjunct professor of journalism Sena Christian smiles while holding a flower given to her by a student who made the flower during the De-stress Bouquet Making event hosted by the City College Pride Center at the South Gym on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: De-stress Bouquet Making
Explainer: California special election for Proposition 50 and how to vote

Will Tomlin, Staff Writer
October 15, 2025
Bob Fredenburg
Campaign volunteers gather outside shops on Broadway in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2025 to canvas voters in support of Proposition 50.

In the upcoming California special election on Nov. 4, the only ballot measure is Proposition 50,  which has been put forth to change the state’s congressional districts. The last day to register to vote in this special election is Oct. 20. Online voter registration is available at registertovote.ca.gov.

What is Proposition 50?

If passed, it would enact a change from the previously implemented independent commission established to handle the creation of  California’s U.S. Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly and Board of Equalization districts. Since 2010 the California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CCRC) has acted with the goal of creating fair and equal district boundaries without partisan interests gerrymandering districts to manipulate elections. The measure would only change the state’s congressional district boundaries until the year 2031, when the next district borders are drawn by the CCRC after the decennial census.

Arguments for or against

California State Gov. Gavin Newsom has been a strong proponent of the measure, citing the changes to Texas’ electoral map signed into law by Gov. Greg Abott on Aug. 29 as provocation for the ballot measure. Opponents of the measure claim it is anti-democracy and backtracks on the results of the 2010 Proposition 20, which gave the CCRC the power to draw California’s congressional districts in a vote of 61% to 39%.

If Prop 50 is passed, the new districts established would result in a more favorable landscape for the 2026 midterm elections where Californians will vote for their House representatives and senators, according to the Official Voter Information Guide. This redistricting is an effort to sway the results of the 2026 midterm election in favor of the Democratic Party. On a local level, currently Sacramento is divided between the 6th and 7th districts, but with the new map it will be split between the 3rd, 6th and 7th districts.

Are you eligible to vote Nov. 4?

You can register to vote or check your registration status at registertovote.ca.gov/. To participate in the special election, you must be the age of 18 or older by Nov. 4. 17-year-olds who will be 18 by Nov. 4, and pre-register now will be automatically registered on their 18th birthday. In order to register or pre-register to vote, you need your California drivers license number, the last four digits of your social security number and other personal information, such as date of birth. You can either go to an in person polling station or vote by mail ballot in the upcoming special election.

All registered voters will receive a vote by mail ballot to the address they are registered to that can be returned either by mail or to a drop off location. More information can be found at the secretary of state’s website on vote by mail at sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/vote-mail.

