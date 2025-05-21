The Sacramento City College Student Council Association hosted the Garden of Dreams event on May 9. Located by the fountain at City College, there was food, dancing, DJ Remme and a photo booth. This networking event was set up to connect City College students and introduce them to resources available on campus.
Categories:
Photo of the day: Garden of Dreams at Sacramento City College
May 21, 2025
0
