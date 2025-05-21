Photo of the day: De-stress Bouquet Making

Muny Gundsambuu is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. Muny is interested in writing about current events, book reviews and about nature for the Express.

Since she was a kid she has always thought journalists are the smartest people in the world.

Whether reporting facts or presenting opinions, she thought journalists educate the public about important matters and help society stay informed by leading them to make better decisions both socially and politically. This inspired her interest in journalism and to be an amazing writer.

Muny plans to transfer to either a UC or CSU that offers bachelor’s degrees in journalism, public relations, communication or media studies. Her top three choices are UC Berkeley, San Diego State University and Sacramento State University.