B-rated movies are going extinct

The main entrance to the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on West Land Park Drive in Sacramento, Calif. The zoo had been in talks to move to Elk Grove, but on April 30 the zoo announced those plans would not move forward.
Sacramento Zoo’s move to Elk Grove abandoned
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Update: Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women's Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Sacramento City College journalism major Nas Simms has a one-on-one conversation with Lena Lieber about photo filters at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Alesha Ayon)
Getting connected at Belle Cooledge Community Center’s Tech Talk
Attendees ask the Anthropology Department questions about their program at Celebrate City on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Celebrate City brings out the Sacramento City College community
Student leader and disability rights activist Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez poses in front of a collage in MESA at Sacramento City College, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of "Body in Script," reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
‘Body in Script’ author hosts book signing and author talk
Group Cafe for parents in need
Group Cafe for parents in need
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College's men's wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College's North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
“The Breakfast Club,” directed by John Hughes in 1985, movie poster with the stars of the film.
B-rated movies are going extinct
Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.
Sacramento’s coffee culture
Walking the rainy streets of Osaka during the daytime on March 16, 2025 Osaka, Japan.
A trip to Japan
The official movie poster for "Sinners" directed by Ryan Coogler, shows a scene from the movie where the actors are preparing for the fight against the monsters that lurk outside. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Sinners’ is a horror masterpiece
Shrek and Donkey new appearance in the recent announcement trailer for "Shrek 5." Photo courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.
Shrek, is that you?
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Local community members play a game of mahjong at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Friday, April 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Mahjong brings community and connection
Caminos de la Ciudad Student support specialist Samantha Ramirez tables with Sacramento City College First Year Experience peer mentors J-P Manfredinni and Kenny Ortiguesa, for the Camino to Finals event, held in the City College Student Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College students unwind at Caminos to Finals
Sacramento City College students and faculty surround the Student Elections spring 2025 voting booth in the quad, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 2025 student elections
Commercial Music Ensemble students perform in the quad at Sacramento City College on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Commercial Music Ensemble rocks the quad
Models Valdy and Cayla wear designs at the West African Fashion Show by fashion designers Jordin Hinton, a Sacramento City College fashion apparel student who began his journey three years ago by reconstructing thrifted clothes, and Komi Jean Pierre Nugloze, on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: West African Fashion comes to Sacramento City College
B-rated movies are going extinct

Elijah Antoine, Staff Writer
May 16, 2025
“The Breakfast Club,” directed by John Hughes in 1985, movie poster with the stars of the film.

When you think of your favorite films, is the first thing that comes to your mind big blockbuster films in the industry, or low-budget films? Things like this separate the film industry and the quality of films, but most importantly, they move the industry forward.

During the modern era of film from the late 1970s and 1980s to the present, there was a subcategory of “B movies” that were introduced while either starting a franchise or later becoming cult classics. Those include franchises such as “Mad Max” (1979), “Rocky” (1976), The Breakfast Club (1985), Halloween (1978), Friday the 13th (1980) and Napoleon Dynamite (2004). A lot of these movies had low budgets starting at $200,000, and topping out at $1 million. Nowadays, this would most likely be an under-budgeted film in 2025’s standards.

Something that disappeared from newer age movies is the intriguing plots that would be written and shown to the world with smaller budgets. As you see from the examples from these movies, one movie either became a franchise with more movies coming after it, or was a cult classic and popular for generations after that. 

MV5BMTM4Mjg5ODEzMV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwMDc3NDk0NA@@._V1_
"Mad Max,” starring Mel Gibson in 1979, depicts the main character, Max Rockatansky, posing in a futuristic style of art for the movie poster.

A big thing that changed with the new age of technology in this generation is the rise of at-home entertainment options through streaming services like Netflix. The decline in going to the movie theaters has also resulted in significantly lower attendance than before the pandemic. These are a culmination of all the factors that can determine the different types of film budgets. 

The prices of big blockbuster hits that have made a lot of money from big budgets have taken over the film industry, while skyrocketing the budgets. Companies like Sony Studios, Marvel Studios and Disney have big budgets, unlimited ideas and qualified writers, making it nearly impossible to compete with them. There is a chance that these smaller budget movies are being driven out of town by the disconnect of the movie theaters, at-home entertainment options and bigger companies. The drive that these studios have is to take a risk and go all in on a bigger budget movie than multiple small budget movies. 

From the start of the early years of superhero movies and then from 1939 to 1978, they have been popular, but coming to the newer age of films, they have become so popular that other movies aren’t getting chances at the big screen at all. 

The change of having low-budget films not being given a chance means that movie ideas or concepts for something new will be diminished in the future. Without this, only bigger corporations and companies are allowed to be given the rights to decide who should be green-lit for a movie. In no way does that mean there are no low-budget movies that are popular, but the fewer chances are going to be taken on them when bigger companies just think they should invest in one big movie.

About the Contributor
Elijah Antoine
Elijah Antoine, Staff Photographer
Elijah Antoine is a staff writer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. Sports writing really interests him, from either talking about information with player contracts or the history of different sports through the years.  Growing up, journalism would be the biggest interest in Elijah’s youth, and always watching ESPN gave him clues while tuning in with his parents. He would always watch the analysts talk about sports trades, new contracts and various aspects of sports. Knowing the ESPN reporters were all journalists and went to school for it had Elijah interested just from being a big sports fan. He wants to talk about sports on another level than just with friends and family.  He also has a love for photography and taking pictures that paint a story. He plans to transfer to Cal State LA to pursue his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
