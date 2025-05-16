Sacramento’s coffee culture

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The main entrance to the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on West Land Park Drive in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento Zoo’s move to Elk Grove abandoned
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery
Update: Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women's Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Sacramento City College journalism major Nas Simms has a one-on-one conversation with Lena Lieber about photo filters at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Getting connected at Belle Cooledge Community Center’s Tech Talk
Attendees ask the Anthropology Department questions about their program at Celebrate City on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Celebrate City brings out the Sacramento City College community
Student leader and disability rights activist Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez poses in front of a collage in MESA at Sacramento City College, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of "Body in Script," reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
‘Body in Script’ author hosts book signing and author talk
Group Cafe for parents in need
Group Cafe for parents in need
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College's men's wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College's North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
"The Breakfast Club," directed by John Hughes in 1985, movie poster with the stars of the film.
B-rated movies are going extinct
Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.
Sacramento’s coffee culture
Walking the rainy streets of Osaka during the daytime on March 16, 2025 Osaka, Japan.
A trip to Japan
The official movie poster for "Sinners" directed by Ryan Coogler, shows a scene from the movie where the actors are preparing for the fight against the monsters that lurk outside.
‘Sinners’ is a horror masterpiece
Shrek and Donkey new appearance in the recent announcement trailer for "Shrek 5."
Shrek, is that you?
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Local community members play a game of mahjong at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Friday, April 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Mahjong brings community and connection
Caminos de la Ciudad Student support specialist Samantha Ramirez tables with Sacramento City College First Year Experience peer mentors J-P Manfredinni and Kenny Ortiguesa, for the Camino to Finals event, held in the City College Student Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College students unwind at Caminos to Finals
Sacramento City College students and faculty surround the Student Elections spring 2025 voting booth in the quad, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 2025 student elections
Commercial Music Ensemble students perform in the quad at Sacramento City College on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Commercial Music Ensemble rocks the quad
Models Valdy and Cayla wear designs at the West African Fashion Show by fashion designers Jordin Hinton, a Sacramento City College fashion apparel student who began his journey three years ago by reconstructing thrifted clothes, and Komi Jean Pierre Nugloze, on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: West African Fashion comes to Sacramento City College
Sacramento’s coffee culture

Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
May 16, 2025
Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.

The comforting and cozy environment of the right coffee shop can make all the difference in productivity. Whether it’s the quiet ambience of chatter, the aroma of fresh java or a relaxing environment to eliminate work stress, finding that perfect place can help maintain focus. Here are my top Sacramento coffee shop recommendations for students looking for the best combination of aesthetics, Wi-Fi, affordability, accessibility and delicious drinks. 

Starbucks

A classic yet tasteful option is Starbucks. With a location on Sutterville across the street from Sacramento City College, students can enjoy various drinks while maintaining productivity in an environment primarily filled with other students. This location offers a multitude of charging outlets at every seat and reliable Wi-Fi, making it the perfect place to crank out assignments. Due to Starbucks’s close proximity to the campus, transportation is convenient, as it is only a 5-minute walk. 

Cafe Dantorels

Cafe Dantorels, a locally sourced and community-driven cafe in Curtis Park, is one of Sacramento’s most aesthetically pleasing cafes. They offer unique and tasty drinks and an extensive crepe menu to energize you while working. Enjoy a sweet drink and admire their extraordinary architecture in the back room, which has a fireplace to sit by and stay warm. Cafe Dantorels is relatively expensive compared to the other shops on this list and has spotty Wi-Fi, but its aesthetic setting easily makes up for it, making it one of the most beautiful atmospheres in Sacramento.

Con Acuzar

Con Acuzar, a unique blend of Mexican cultural drinks and coffee, offers the perfect balance of everything you need in a cafe. With sustainable Wi-Fi, exceptionally comfortable seating and easily accessible outlets at most seats, they provide an ideal space for studying. While it can be hard to find parking near Con Acuzar, due to its location in the Downtown Commons, its cultural twist makes it well worth visiting. 

Kava bar

While not explicitly a coffee shop, Root of Happiness Kava Bar, on R Street in downtown Sacramento, is the perfect place to study during the late hours of the night. Due to their late closing hours, cramming at 2 a.m. before finals is plausible. With outlets at every table and comfortable seats, long study sessions are recommended here. While they do not serve coffee specifically, they offer an assortment of energy drinks and kava root beverages that offer a mild body high in small amounts. Reward yourself for completing your work with a cup of kava or utilize it as a relaxation tool. Due to its ability to inebriate, driving after consuming kava is not recommended. This social setting has a high concentration of people on weekends, so foot traffic may rise. 

Blueprint Coffee Project

Blueprint, a coffee shop that partners with Project Church, is a fantastic option for budget coffee. As a nonprofit organization, all proceeds go to funding relief programs in the Sacramento area. As one of the most budget-friendly options for coffee in Sacramento, Blueprint is excellent for college students looking to save money. Blueprint tends to be a high-traffic area on weekends due to its location in Old Sacramento, so plan parking accordingly. In addition to affordable coffee, they have plenty of seating, outlets and high-speed Wi-Fi. 

Philz Coffee

Philz Coffee, an environmentally friendly coffee shop, provides a fully customizable coffee experience. The menu allows you to build your own drink using a selection of various dark, medium, light and decaf coffee blends. With a location on Freeport Boulevard (in the Raley’s shopping center) near City College, this is a noteworthy option for students on the hunt for a quiet and nearby venue to study. Large windows span the building, allowing natural sunlight to filter in, which can be a calming experience. Additionally, they provide fast Wi-Fi and easily accessible outlets. 

