Sacramento’s coffee culture

Gallery • 7 Photos Gabriel Solis Barista makes beverages for customers at Root of Happiness Kava Bar on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.

The comforting and cozy environment of the right coffee shop can make all the difference in productivity. Whether it’s the quiet ambience of chatter, the aroma of fresh java or a relaxing environment to eliminate work stress, finding that perfect place can help maintain focus. Here are my top Sacramento coffee shop recommendations for students looking for the best combination of aesthetics, Wi-Fi, affordability, accessibility and delicious drinks.

Starbucks

A classic yet tasteful option is Starbucks. With a location on Sutterville across the street from Sacramento City College, students can enjoy various drinks while maintaining productivity in an environment primarily filled with other students. This location offers a multitude of charging outlets at every seat and reliable Wi-Fi, making it the perfect place to crank out assignments. Due to Starbucks’s close proximity to the campus, transportation is convenient, as it is only a 5-minute walk.

Cafe Dantorels

Cafe Dantorels, a locally sourced and community-driven cafe in Curtis Park, is one of Sacramento’s most aesthetically pleasing cafes. They offer unique and tasty drinks and an extensive crepe menu to energize you while working. Enjoy a sweet drink and admire their extraordinary architecture in the back room, which has a fireplace to sit by and stay warm. Cafe Dantorels is relatively expensive compared to the other shops on this list and has spotty Wi-Fi, but its aesthetic setting easily makes up for it, making it one of the most beautiful atmospheres in Sacramento.

Con Acuzar

Con Acuzar, a unique blend of Mexican cultural drinks and coffee, offers the perfect balance of everything you need in a cafe. With sustainable Wi-Fi, exceptionally comfortable seating and easily accessible outlets at most seats, they provide an ideal space for studying. While it can be hard to find parking near Con Acuzar, due to its location in the Downtown Commons, its cultural twist makes it well worth visiting.

Kava bar

While not explicitly a coffee shop, Root of Happiness Kava Bar, on R Street in downtown Sacramento, is the perfect place to study during the late hours of the night. Due to their late closing hours, cramming at 2 a.m. before finals is plausible. With outlets at every table and comfortable seats, long study sessions are recommended here. While they do not serve coffee specifically, they offer an assortment of energy drinks and kava root beverages that offer a mild body high in small amounts. Reward yourself for completing your work with a cup of kava or utilize it as a relaxation tool. Due to its ability to inebriate, driving after consuming kava is not recommended. This social setting has a high concentration of people on weekends, so foot traffic may rise.

Blueprint Coffee Project

Blueprint, a coffee shop that partners with Project Church, is a fantastic option for budget coffee. As a nonprofit organization, all proceeds go to funding relief programs in the Sacramento area. As one of the most budget-friendly options for coffee in Sacramento, Blueprint is excellent for college students looking to save money. Blueprint tends to be a high-traffic area on weekends due to its location in Old Sacramento, so plan parking accordingly. In addition to affordable coffee, they have plenty of seating, outlets and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Philz Coffee

Philz Coffee, an environmentally friendly coffee shop, provides a fully customizable coffee experience. The menu allows you to build your own drink using a selection of various dark, medium, light and decaf coffee blends. With a location on Freeport Boulevard (in the Raley’s shopping center) near City College, this is a noteworthy option for students on the hunt for a quiet and nearby venue to study. Large windows span the building, allowing natural sunlight to filter in, which can be a calming experience. Additionally, they provide fast Wi-Fi and easily accessible outlets.