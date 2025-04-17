Photo of the day: Marching for unity

The 23rd annual Sacramento Cesar Chavez March was held to honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez and protect the rights of farmworkers on March 29.

Chavez was a civil rights activist who dedicated his life advocating to improve conditions for farm workers, and he co-founded the United Farm Workers Union in the 1960s.

The Sacramento event brought together members of the community, students and activists to bring awareness to social justice issues like unsafe work environments, low pay, immigration reform and educational equity.

Speeches from the California Long Term Care Workers Organization, folklorico performances, food trucks and vendors were featured at this event. Participants marched from Southside Park to the State Capitol. The march not only served as a celebration for the contributions of Chavez but also as a platform to address issues of justice and equality in the community.