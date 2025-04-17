Photo of the day: Care Fest and blood drive at Sacramento City College

Isabella Balzarano is a staff photographer for the Express. This is her first semester as a photographer for the Express. Bella is interested in photographing political events, human interest stories and current events. Growing up in Sacramento, she has always been passionate about photography, and likes to carry a camera on her everywhere she goes. Her interest in photojournalism started after learning her aunt was a war photographer, after hearing about it she immediately knew she wanted to become a photojournalist. For Bella, photography is a way for people to stay connected around the world — through a picture someone can see and feel what is happening without being present. Photos hold emotions and tell stories, and she plans to utilize that to share important messages. Bella plans on transferring to a four-year college where she will continue studying photojournalism. Then she plans on working for a newspaper to gain experience to eventually travel around the world as a freelance photojournalist.